Reporter: Corinthians will not pay Luís Castro fine, while Botafogo tries to negotiate it

THE Botafogo may have an ace up his sleeve in the dispute with the Corinthians by the technician Luís Castro. According to reporter Marco Bello Jr, from Rádio Transamérica, Glorioso is negotiating with Al-Duhail regarding the termination fine, while the São Paulo club has already warned that it will not pay the stipulated amount.

To release Luís Castro, the Qatari club asks for €1.2 million (R$ 7 million), according to “ge.globo”. According to Bello Jr., Corinthians will not pay the fine and is relying on an agreement between the coach’s representatives and Al-Duhail. The “GE” informed earlier that Castro should give up some values ​​to obtain the release.

There is more time in the negotiation, Botafogo tries to equate this value with Al-Duhail. Conversations are conducted directly by John Textor, investor of Glorioso. Fogão argues that the Portuguese’s contract ends in June, which could make Qatari Qatari lower their demand.