Retirees can get INSS report

Retirees and pensioners of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) can now consult the Income Report for the base year 2021 to complete the 2022 Income Tax return.

The document can be consulted and printed online, on the INSS website.

Just access the My INSS page. Use this link, which is the official one. Be careful, as there are many fake INSS pages on the internet.

Image: Reproduction

A password is required to access the government system (gov.br). If you don’t already have it, click on “Register password” and follow the steps on the website.

Then select the “Income Tax Statement” service on the main screen.

Image: Reproduction

Select the year (2021) and click on the window with the benefit data.

The extract will appear on the next screen. Click “Download PDF” to save the document to your computer or mobile phone.

It is also possible to make the query through the application “Meu INSS”, available for mobile phones with Android and iOS systems.

What is the earnings report?

The income report is one of the main documents used to make the income tax declaration.

The document, which is delivered by companies to their employees, shows the amounts received by the taxpayer in the year, how much tax he paid at source and how much he contributed to the INSS.

In the case of retirees and pensioners, the report is provided by the INSS and contains the amounts received from the benefit and the income tax withheld at source.

