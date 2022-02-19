Rio de Janeiro court disqualifies second winning company in millionaire bid to take over health plans | Lauro Jardim

Marcio Alves | Agência O Globo

The Health Department of Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJRJ) disqualified, this Friday, the second place in a millionaire bid for the supply of health plans to about 40 thousand servers of the Rio de Janeiro Court. Now, the company prevented from completing the event was Supermed Administradora de Vantagens, which has Golden Cross as its operator.

According to an order from Carlos Henrique Ferrari, who heads the department in question, Vision Med was unable to prove to the TJRJ its technical capacity and the fullness of its network of accredited units, as established in the public notice.

It was necessary for the company to demonstrate that it had already acted in a similar way with at least two public entities, which did not occur in Ferrari’s analysis. There were also problems in checking the health units that Vision Med informed the TJRJ to be accredited, as well as the absence of doctors in five capitals — the plans are nationwide.

On Wednesday, the same department had already prevented Unimed-Rio from taking over the service. The forecast is that the court will pay up to R$ 575 million in the contract to be signed in the future.

The third place in the dispute was Union Life, a company that will come under scrutiny from now on.

