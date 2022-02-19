RJ Fire Department discovers that stock of shovels, overshoes and helmets is out of stock and orders basic items to be urgently purchased | Mountain Region

An internal document from the Fire Department reveals the lack of materials for the military to rescue victims of the storm in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio.

On Thursday (17), the general director of Logistics Support, Márcio Luís Silva Inocêncio, asked for the purchase of rescue equipment. Among the orders are rain boots, helmets, gloves, lanterns, hoes, shovels and buckets.

The information was published by the UOL website.

The request was made on an “emergency” basis, “due to the decree of the State of Public Calamity caused by the heavy rainfall that occurred throughout the region, and which has been ostensibly passed on by the media”, says the text.

Wanted by g1 this Saturday (19), the Fire Department reported that it is investigating the information.

On Friday (18), the corporation reported that it had supplied “the operation to search for victims of the rains in Petrópolis with personal protective equipment to reinforce operations. They are helmets, gloves, flashlights, glasses, among others”.

Document asks for the 'emergency' purchase of rescue material — Photo: Reproduction

Residents dig on their own

Volunteer mechanic searches for bodies alone in risk area of ​​Petrópolis

On Friday (18), a volunteer was digging alone at the top of Morro da Oficina to find bodies (see video above).

His strength and obstinacy drew attention and indicated that he had relatives there. But in fact, Rafael doesn’t even know people in the locality. He was simply moved by the pain of someone who lost everything and went to try to find bodies.

“I don’t have any relatives there. I’m a volunteer. And I’m there because the smell is strong. I’m sure there’s someone there. My heart is burning saying there’s someone there”, said the volunteer.

Another striking scene of the tragedy was that of Gizelia de Oliveira Carminate, 36, using a hoe to dig up the mud and try to find buried relatives. (see video below).

On Wednesday (16), the agony turned into pain: the resident of Juiz de Fora (MG) received confirmation that her daughter, Maria Eduarda Carminate de Carvalho, 17, had her body recognized.

Mum dug in mud in attempt to rescue 17-year-old daughter

This Saturday is the fifth day of searches linked to the tragedy, which until the morning of this Saturday left 137 dead, more than 200 missing and 967 people homeless. According to the State Department of Civil Defense, 24 people were rescued alive..

Fire Department teams are divided into three main areas — the Alpha, Bravo and Charlie sectors, which cover regions such as Workshop Hilla Teresa streetThe Alto da Serraa Flora Farma Vila Felipe, caxambu and neighboring locations. The Central Command post is located in the 15th Petrópolis Group.

For this Saturday, the forecast is for rain throughout the day. Climatempo weather forecasts that the day should be sunny, with many clouds and with cloudy periods, with rain at any time. The volume of precipitation can reach 22 millimeters throughout the day.

House fell, only the bathroom remained — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Shovels are seen on a mattress during search work in Petrópolis this Friday (18) — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

House on top of Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis, which was not swept away by the storm — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima / g1

A house destroyed by the landslide is seen on the Oficina hill, in Petrópolis (RJ), this Friday (18) — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Volunteer mechanic searches for bodies alone in a risk area in Petrópolis (RJ) this Friday (18) — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1