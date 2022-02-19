Royal family deputy wants to charge fee to favela residents

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Royal family deputy wants to charge fee to favela residents 3 Views

Representative Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança, from the São Paulo PSL, defends charging favela residents the laudêmio, a tax on real estate transactions paid to the government. The amounts would be passed on to the municipalities. The proposal, which is inspired by the fee paid by residents of Petrópolis (RJ) to descendants of the royal family, appears on the deputy’s website and so far has not been processed in the Chamber.

This fee, the laudêmio, is charged on private properties. There are several modalities in force in Brazil. One of them, called the prince tax, benefits the descendants of the Brazilian royal family from the Petrópolis branch, which is not the deputy’s — Luiz Philippe is from the Vassouras (RJ) branch. Members of the Petrópolis lineage earn 2.5% from the sale of properties on land that belonged to Dom Pedro II, which occupy most of the city.

This week, heavy rains left at least 130 dead in the city. The heirs of the royal family just released a note in solidarity with their countrymen.

According to Bragança, laudêmio is “a good thing in Brazil”. The deputy’s proposal ignores land regularization initiatives and how families with a minimum budget, facing unemployment and hunger, would support another tax to the government. The parliamentarian also does not propose any improvement for the favelas, such as basic sanitation, schools and hospitals.

Morro da Oficina - Rains petropolisMorro da Oficina – Rains petropolis

Morro da Oficina is one of the places most affected by heavy rain in Petrópolis (RJ)Luciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

Morro da Oficina - Rains petropolisMorro da Oficina – Rains petropolis

The search for victims continuesLuciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

rain in three hours exceeded the average of the month; understandrain in three hours exceeded the average of the month; understand

There are trails of destruction all over the regionLuciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

Morro da Oficina - Rains petropolisMorro da Oficina – Rains petropolis

A doll among the rubble of the hillLuciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

Morro da Oficina - Rains petropolisMorro da Oficina – Rains petropolis

Residents also look for family members and personal objects.Luciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

Morro da Oficina - Rains petropolisThe death toll rises to 38 after a storm in Petrópolis

Residents help by digging with their hands Luciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

Morro da Oficina - Rains petropolisMorro da Oficina – Rains petropolis

At least 80 houses were hit by the barrier that fell at the site, according to the city hall.Luciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

Morro da Oficina - Rains petropolisMorro da Oficina – Rains petropolis

Firefighters search for survivors at Morro da Oficina, in PetrópolisLuciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

storm in PetrópolisPetropolistemporal in Petropolis

Morro da Oficina has a new risk of landslideLuciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

Morro da Oficina - Rains petropolisMorro da Oficina – Rains petropolis

The search for victims continues in Morro da Oficina this Wednesday (16/2)Luciano Belfort/Special Metropolis

0

Have you read all the notes and articles in the column today? Click here.

Follow the column on twitter and on Instagram so you don’t miss a thing.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Freighter with 3,900 luxury cars catches fire in the Atlantic Ocean

A cargo ship carrying 3,900 Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini cars caught fire near the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved