Russell makes ‘debut’ with Mercedes at Silverstone

Friday (18) was not just reserved for the launch of the W13, Mercedes’ car for 2022. At Silverstone, the team put the model on the track for the first time.

it was up to George Russell have the honor of debuting the car that will have the task of seeking another world title in formula 1both builders and pilots, which ended up in the hands of Max Verstappen in 2021.

Russell entered the track after lunch, with Lewis Hamilton next to the car, outside the garage, recording the premiere with his cell phone.

The W13 was the same presented this morning, a very different car in some points than the one seen in the official photos released by the team a few hours earlier.

Russell rode at Silverstone on a set of “demo” Full-Wet tyres, therefore for extremely wet tracks, but not the same ones used in racing, as per regulations. The asphalt of the British track was treacherous with the rain that fell during the night and in the morning, with the sky that did not promise anything good.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Just as Ferrari did, Mercedes will use every kilometer at its disposal today and then send the W13 to Barcelona in view of the first pre-season session to be held in Barcelona from the 23rd to the 25th of this month.

The second and final test will be held the following month, but at Sakhir, the same track where the first race of the 2022 World Cup will take place, on March 20.

