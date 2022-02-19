Russia Conducts Military Missile Exercises; US and UK reinforce sanctions pledges | World

Russian military carried out, this Saturday (19), exercises with ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko watched the acts from inside a command center.

Videos released by the Russian government showed a fighter jet launching a cruise missile from the air, a mobile launch vehicle firing an intercontinental ballistic missile and a hypersonic missile launched from the sea, according to the American newspaper “The New York Times” (see video above).

1 of 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko accompany missile tests this Saturday (19) from a command center in Moscow. — Photo: Alexey Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko accompany missile tests this Saturday (19) from a command center in Moscow. — Photo: Alexey Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP

The weapons had been shown before, but two of them were designed to evade US missile defenses, according to the paper. The Kremlin said the test was designed to show Russia’s “triad” – ground, air and sea launches, which reflect the types of weapons in the US arsenal.

Also on Saturday (19), US Vice President Kamala Harris stressed that if Russia invades Ukraine again, the United States and the main NATO countries – the Western military alliance – will impose unprecedented sanctions on the country. country led by Putin.

‘If Russia invades Ukraine again, we will impose unprecedented sanctions’, says Kamala Harris

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement along the same lines as Harris.

“If Russia invades its neighbour, we will sanction important companies there. We will prevent them from having access to money, mainly through the London market”, said the head of the British government.

Boris Johnson on tension with Russia: ‘We must not underestimate the gravity of this moment’

Moscow had also announced that the training would involve soldiers from Russia’s southern military district, Aerospace Forces, Strategic Forces, and Northern and Black Sea fleets.

According to the Kremlin, the purpose of the maneuvers was to “test the level of preparedness” of the forces involved and the “reliability of nuclear and non-nuclear strategic weapons”.