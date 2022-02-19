Russia heightens tensions in Ukraine with troop increases, nuclear exercises and civilian withdrawal

KIEV- A few days after the Russia vows to withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine and ease the crisis with the neighboring country and NATOthe risk of conflict increased dramatically in the region this Friday, 18.

Pro-Russian separatist forces operating in eastern Ukraine have called for civilians of Russian origin to be evacuated across the border.after records of confrontation in the region. In parallel, the Russian government announced nuclear weapons exercises on the border with Belarus..

Concerned about the worsening of the crisis, the US government released intelligence reports that accuse Russia of almost doubling the volume of its troops on Ukraine’s borders. – from 100 thousand at the turn of the year to 190 thousand. The United States and the Ukrainian government accuse Russia of plotting these artillery attacks on the border with separatists to create a pretext for invasion. US President Joe Biden is due to speak about the crisis later today, after hours of meeting with European heads of government.

Russia’s exercises will test its strategic nuclear forces, which include the ground launchers, bombers and warships used to deliver nuclear weapons. They will involve the Black Sea Fleet, which is present in large-scale exercises in the border region with Ukraine. Putin will preside over them from a “situation center”, the Kremlin said.

The Defense Ministry said the exercises were planned in advance, and Peskov denied they were intended to increase tensions. But the moves come at a critical moment in the stalemate over Ukraine.

Eastern Ukraine, home to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, experienced a night punctuated by explosions and bombings in up to 30 towns and cities along a 400-kilometer stretch of land that separates Ukrainian-backed forces. While periodic exchanges of fire are not uncommon in trench warfare that has unfolded over eight years, tonight’s violence was on a much larger scale. The first buses with Ukrainian civilians arrived in Rostov, Russia, this afternoon.

Also in Luhansk, Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax, citing officials, reported a second explosion 40 minutes after reports of a first that hit a gas pipeline near the city. There were no reports of casualties.

duel of versions

As events unfold, authorities in Russia, the United States and Ukraine are trying to shape the narrative.

US officials said they were “closely watching” these bombings, fearful that Russia could use violence in the east as a pretext to invade Ukraine. Blinken told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that Russia planned to “fabricate a pretext for its attack”, possibly with a “so-called terrorist bombing” or “a fake, even real attack” with chemical weapons.

On Friday, Lavrov blamed Ukrainian forces for the “sharp increase in bombing in eastern Ukraine”, and said a monitoring mission led by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe was obscuring evidence of Ukrainian aggression.

“The Kiev regime has been violating its responsibilities for several years,” he said.

After the intense bombing, the leaders of Ukraine’s two breakaway regions announced plans to evacuate civilians towards Russia. Millions of civilians are believed to live in the two rebel-held regions in the east, most of whom speak Russian and many with Russian citizenship.

Alongside the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin said he saw a worsening of the situation in Donbass, a basin where the separatist regions are located. According to him, “fulfillment of the Minsk Accords is the guarantee for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and for the end of tensions around this country”. The Minsk Accords call for, among other things, a ceasefire in the Donbass region.

“All Kiev has to do is sit at the table of talks with representatives of Donbass and agree on political, military, economic and humanitarian measures to end the conflict,” he added.

However, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said the allegation of an imminent attack on his part is categorically false and designed to inflame tensions and offer a pretext for Russian invasion. He made a direct appeal to people living in the region, saying they are Ukrainians and were not under threat from Kiev.