Russia tests missiles amid fears of attack on Ukraine

posted on 02/19/2022 12:36



(credit: AFP)

Moscow, Russia – Russia on Saturday held large-scale military exercises that included the firing of powerful missiles, in a new show of force at a time when the United States said it was convinced of an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Despite this increasingly tense situation in the east of the former Soviet republic between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, with new bombings that cost the life of a Kiev soldier, its president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany to attend the Security of Munich and receiving support from the West.

In turn, the leaders of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, where the front line dividing Ukraine is located, ordered the general mobilization this Saturdayafter announcing the evacuation of civilians on Friday.

Further fueling this explosive cocktail, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversaw “strategic” exercises on Saturday firing “hypersonic” missiles, new weapons that the Kremlin chief recently described as “invincible” and which can carry a nuclear payload.

“The objectives planned during the exercises of the strategic deterrent forces were fully met. All the missiles hit the established targets,” the Russian presidency said in a statement.

Public television broadcast footage of Putin sitting next to his Belarusian colleague and ally Alexander Lukashenko, listening in a crisis room to the reports of his generals by videoconference.

Tu-35 bombers and submarines participated in the exercises, according to the Kremlin.

“Ready to Attack”

The United States accuses Russia of preparing an imminent attack against Ukraine, its pro-Western neighbor, which Moscow denies, although it demands security guarantees such as NATO’s withdrawal from Eastern Europe and its non-enlargement, unacceptable demands for the West. .

Washington estimates that Russia has 190,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders and territory, including separatist rebel forces.

Russian troops on the border with Ukraine are “moving” and “preparing to attack”, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday during a visit to Lithuania.

The day before, President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Putin had decided to invade Ukraine and that the multiplication of incidents in the east of that country sought to create a “false justification” to launch his attack in the next week or days.

But as long as an invasion does not take place, “diplomacy is always a possibility,” Biden said, announcing a meeting between his Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next Thursday.

Russia’s concerns about Ukraine “must be respected,” Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Saturday.

In Munich, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “unity” among Western allies, and US Vice President Kamala Harris declared that NATO would be strengthened in Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

In the same vein, the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, reaffirmed the “unfailing” commitment of the members of the Atlantic Alliance to protect each other and assured Russia that it will only have “more NATO” if it seeks to have “less NATO”.

“Moscow is trying to rewind history and recreate its sphere of influence,” accused Stoltenberg.

ukrainian soldier dead

On Ukraine’s eastern front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and pro-Russian separatists again accused each other on Saturday of further attacks and ceasefire violations. A Ukrainian soldier was killed in the clashes, Kiev announced.

“As a result of the bombing, a Ukrainian soldier was fatally wounded in the explosion of a grenade,” military officials said. The Ukrainian army reported 66 armed incidents in the morning, a particularly high number, while rebels in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk called the situation “critical”.

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) – who have been monitoring this conflict since 2014 – have warned of a “drastic increase” in ceasefire violations.

The OSCE, whose members include Russia and the United States, deployed its peacekeeping mission in Ukraine in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula and the outbreak of a conflict between Kiev and separatists in the Donbas that claimed 14,000 lives.

In this context, Germany and France called on Saturday that their citizens “urgently” leave Ukraine due to the risk of armed conflict in the country, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

And, amid contacts to seek a de-escalation, Putin will hold a phone conversation on Sunday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.