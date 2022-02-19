Russia vs Ukraine: What Satellite Images Reveal About Russian Army Movement on the Border

  • Frank Gardner
  • BBC News Security Reporter

Satellite image shows Russian military activity in Belarus

Credit, Maxar

Images taken in mid-February show that Ukraine remains surrounded with artillery equipment and troop concentrations on the borders with Russia and Belarus.

Russian troop activity

In particular, Ukrainians are concerned about the presence of a new field hospital some distance from the Osipovichi training area in northwest Belarus.

While this is a legitimate element of any large-scale exercise, it can also be an indication of impending conflict.

