Russian troops ‘prepare to attack’ Ukraine, according to US Defense Secretary – International

Russian military training for possible conflict with Ukraine (photo: Russian Defense Ministry / AFP)

Russian troops concentrated on the border with Ukraine are “moving” and “preparing to attack” the neighboring country, declared US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a visit to Lithuania on Saturday (19).

“They are mobilizing and preparing to attack,” the US official said, adding that the Russian military “is moving to the right positions to be able to carry out an attack.”

Austin added, however, that conflict was “not inevitable” and that President Vladimir Putin could choose “a different path.”

“The United States, along with our allies and partners, gave him an opportunity to find a diplomatic solution. We hope he will take advantage of it,” he said.

The US official also clarified that he agrees with President Joe Biden, who said he was “convinced” that Putin made “the decision” to invade Ukraine.

“There are significant numbers of combat troops, these forces are starting to position themselves and approach the border,” Austin assured.

The Secretary of Defense also assured Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia that the United States is “on the side of (its) allies” and that Washington’s commitment to the collective defense of NATO is “unshakable”.

In this context, US Vice President Kamala Harris threatened this Saturday to strengthen NATO forces in Eastern Europe in the event of an attack on Ukraine by Russia, and warned Moscow that it would expose itself to “severe and swift” economic sanctions.

“We will not stop at economic measures. We will further strengthen our NATO allies,” she assured during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

The Kremlin continues to deny any intention to attack its neighbor, but demands guarantees for Russia’s security, such as the withdrawal of NATO from Eastern Europe, which the West refuses.

“Russia continues to say that it is ready to negotiate. At the same time, it is reducing the path of diplomacy”, accused Harris, stressing that the troop withdrawals announced by the Kremlin “do not correspond to reality”.

The United States has already deployed about 6,000 additional troops in Romania, Poland and Germany, she recalled.

Our forces “will not be sent to fight in Ukraine”, which is not a member of the Atlantic Alliance, but “will defend every inch of NATO territory”, he warned.

Tensions in the region have rocked the Baltic States, all three of which share borders with Russia.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called Russian pressure on Ukraine “a direct military threat to Ukraine”, but also “to the whole region”.

“The battle for Ukraine is a battle for Europe. If we don’t stop him, he (Putin) will go further,” Landsbergis said.

The Baltic countries have asked NATO to send reinforcements, in addition to the troops that have already been deployed there since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The UK and Germany promised military reinforcements to the region, while the US sent 4,700 troops to neighboring Poland, which also borders Belarus and Russia.

The United States and Ukraine estimate that there are now 150,000 Russian troops stationed on the borders of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.