Samsung offers chargers to more users in Brazil and is praised; Apple criticized by Procon

Samsung decided to follow Apple with the launch of the Galaxy S21 line, which is sold without the charger included in the box. After several criticisms and lawsuits, the South Korean launched the Samsung For You program, where customers could order the accessory for free until a certain date in a promotional way.

Going into more detail, buyers of a Galaxy S21 cell phone should order the accessory by January 31, 2021, while the deadline for those who bought a Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3 was December 31. However, the rule has just been changed. From now on, any buyer of a Samsung cell phone that does not have a charger in the standard kit can request the accessory for free within 30 days after the invoice is issued. This means that even those who buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 or the S21 and Galaxy S22 lines will be able to receive the charger free of charge.

According to TechTudo, the promotion’s regulation says that the deadline to receive the charger for free is now valid until “the end of the product’s final life”, that is, while it is officially sold by Samsung in Brazil. The change was praised by Fernando Capez, director general of Procon-SP, who says that the company’s new policy indicates the strength of Brazilian laws in favor of the consumer. Samsung is doing the right thing. The decision shows that Brazil’s consumer legislation is very strong. The director also took the opportunity to criticize Apple, which continues to sell chargers separately and still does not offer them for free like Samsung. Apple is the villain of the story. We continue to censor the company’s stance.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the deadline to request your free charger with Samsung remains 30 days after the purchase of the cell phone or the issuance of your invoice. To do this, access Samsung’s official website, fill in the form to be entitled to the free accessory with a copy of the cell phone’s invoice. Apple has not yet commented on Procon-SP’s statements.