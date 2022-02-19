Samsung offers free charger with no time limit

Samsung has changed its stance on the availability of chargers in its devices. The company has made it permanent to ship the device free of charge to consumers who buy the latest smartphones, such as the recently released Galaxy S22. There is no end to the action.

That is, at any time the consumer who buys one of the eligible smartphones, can request the accessory free of charge from the manufacturer, even if the device has been on the market for years. Samsung devices that don’t come with chargers in the box are covered, which include the S21 (including the S21 FE), S22 and the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 families.

About two years ago, the South Korean company followed in Apple’s footsteps and removed the charger from the box of its cell phones. However, there were many complaints, in particular the target amount charged for devices such as the Galaxy S21. The presence of the item in the box was defended by both customers and consumer protection agencies.

The decision was taken in South Korea and covered the entire world. In Brazil specifically, Samsung decided to offer the charger for free, requiring only the customer to register and send a copy of the invoice. However, there was a deadline for each of the temporary actions. For example, there was a deadline for until January 31, the charger to be redeemed for S21 owners.

With the new attitude of Samsung, the validity becomes “until the final life of the product”. For example, with the permanent program, anyone who buys the Galaxy S22 from 2022 will be covered by the benefit until 2024.

Position of the São Paulo Procon

Samsung’s decision drew praise from the pro-consumer body. According to the TechTudo portal, Fernando Capez, director general of Procon in São Paulo, said that “Samsung is doing the right thing. The decision shows that Brazil’s consumer legislation is very strong”. For him, the company went beyond expectations by also serving other consumers who would not benefit from the previous rule.

The new regulation of the “Samsung for You” program establishes that customers have 30 days after purchasing the phone to request the charger. The period for delivery of the item to eligible customers is another 30 days. Compliance with the new rule will be supervised by Procon-SP.

With this action by Samsung, Apple ends up becoming the new villain in the case, as it is the only smartphone manufacturer that does not provide a plug adapter in the iPhone 13 box, among other models. In addition to having received several fines because of this, Apple is in the sights of the Ministry of Justice.