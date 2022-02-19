Santos seeks new coach after Carille’s departure and fans give their opinion on speculation

Santos doesn’t have a good start to the season. The fan’s only joy was the victory over the Corinthians, in the heart of Neo Química Arena, with two goals from Marcos Leonardo, which culminated in the dismissal of coach Sylvinho. But later, draws and defeats became routine in the Fábio Carille.

Last Thursday (17), Santos ended up being defeated by Mirassol, by 3 to 2, and the club from the interior even opened a three-goal advantage at a given moment of the match. With the pressure that accompanied him since last season, Fábio Carille ended up coming to an agreement with Peixe and left the technical command.

Now the club is looking for a new coach and according to information from several sectors, such as Alef Sousa, from Futebol na Veia, the Santos leadership prioritizes hiring a foreigner. Some fans asked for the hiring of coach Hernán Crespo, who managed São Paulo last season.

Crespo was signed by São Paulo at the beginning of the 2021 season and won the Campeonato Paulista the same year, taking the club out of a nine-year row without lifting trophies. After the eliminations in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, in addition to fighting relegation in the Brasileirão, he ended up being fired and replaced by Rogério Ceni.