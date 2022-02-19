See images of moving clouds on Mars captured by Curiosity

Close to completing 10 years of operation on Mars, the Curiosity rover captured beautiful images of the Martian atmosphere: drifting clouds that passed over its exploration site on Mount Sharp (Aeolis Mons). The record aims to measure the speed of these clouds.

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), this was far from easy. That’s because Curiosity’s cameras weren’t designed to look at the sky, but to image Mars’ soil rocks and landscape features on its journey to seek out ancient signs of habitability.

NASA’s Curiosity rover captured these images of clouds in the sky over Mars on December 12, 2021. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

“Martian clouds are very tenuous in the atmosphere, so special imaging techniques are required to see them,” the JPL team responsible for Curiosity explained in a mission blog post. “Multiple images are taken to get a clear, static background. This allows anything else that moves in the image — such as clouds or shadows — to become visible after subtracting that static background from each individual image.”

How Curiosity Captured Mars’ Clouds

According to the post, the clouds (and their shadows on the surface) were captured in two eight-frame movies on December 12 of last year, during the mission’s 3,325th Martian day, or Sol. Remembering that the days on the Red Planet are slightly longer than the 24-hour cycle on Earth.

Another snippet of clouds in the sky over Mars captured by Curiosity on December 12, 2021

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

“The rover used its navigation camera twice to examine the clouds from two different perspectives,” the JPL article says. Two views allow scientists to calculate the speed and height of clouds, which in turn provide clues about their composition.

“These clouds are very high, almost 80 km above the surface. It is extremely cold at this time, which suggests that these clouds are composed of carbon dioxide ice as opposed to water ice clouds, which are typically found at lower altitudes,” the note said.

The speed at which the clouds were moving has not been revealed, but typical wind speeds near the surface of Mars are approximately 7 km/h to 35 km/h, which could be fast enough to provide wind power on our neighbor.

