Separatist strife rages in Ukraine after blasts, civilians evacuated from home | National Journal

This Friday (18), the crisis in Eastern Europe gave signs that a war could be close. And the president of the United States went straight. Joe Biden said the Russian military could attack Ukraine’s capital in the coming days. In the Ukrainian region occupied by pro-Russian separatists, new explosions have driven people out of their homes.

It’s a sound that chills the whole world: the siren warns of an imminent attack in Donbass. Pictures show no rush in the separatist-controlled region. But, yes, there is desperation there.

One of the rebel leaders announced the withdrawal of women, children and the elderly. They promised to bring more than 700,000 people to Russia. The separatist leader has accused Ukraine of planning an offensive – just as Russian military might encircle the country.

The Ukrainian government says the rebels and the Kremlin want to create the impression of danger and pretexts for an invasion.. Like a jeep that exploded this Friday (18) outside the separatist building.

Ukraine’s defense ministry urged people to stay at home in Donbass because Russia allegedly planted explosives in buildings.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission has recorded an intensification of bombing in eastern Ukraine. International observers found ceasefire violations on both sides.

Russian Diplomacy Chief Sergey Lavrov accused the OSCE monitoring mission of covering up events.

The Kremlin declared the situation in Donbass “alarming” and with “very dangerous potential”.

The president of Russia denounced systematic discrimination against the population of Russian origin in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has been repeating that there is a genocide happening in eastern Ukraine. The prime minister of Germany had said in Moscow that this description was wrong. And NATO allies have warned of the risk of Russian sabotage in Ukraine.

In Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that “nobody wants war”, but that Europe is on the brink of a conflict that would affect the entire continent.

Putin confirmed that he will supervise nuclear weapons exercises in Belarus this Saturday (19). He asked the Ukrainian government to sit down and talk to the separatists.