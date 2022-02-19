Small internet providers fear bankruptcy after increase in fee charged by Enel

Smaller broadband internet providers in Ceará are concerned about a new charge implemented by the local energy concessionaire, Enel. Some entrepreneurs even cited bankruptcy as a result of the new costs. According to Enel, from March onwards, internet providers in the state will have to pay a monthly fee for equipment installed on power poles. The amount charged by the concessionaire can reach up to R$ 75 per pole.

The sector’s businessmen claim that the tariff will significantly increase the costs of smaller providers, which estimate a readjustment of up to 70% in the value of the plans offered to the final consumer due to the new expense. “My provider is small. This charge will represent about R$ 10 thousand per month for me. For others, it can reach R$ 200 thousand. An increase in the expense of this amount is practically a bankruptcy sentence”, said businessman Ariel Alves to the newspaper Diário do Nordeste. The use of the energy concessionaire’s infrastructure, that is, the poles, is essential for the provision of the service. Ariel also mentions that, upon being authorized to operate, providers claim to already pay R$ 12.50 used pole.