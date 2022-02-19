South African, Nova Amarok shows more ahead of debut

The New Amarok shows more of itself before the world premiere and with production in South Africa. The next generation of the German brand’s medium pickup will have a V6 3.0 TDI engine, the well-known EA897, as the main highlight.

To operate in a more premium segment, especially with the end of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, which in Brazil “was without ever having been” a competitor of Amarok, now the VW pickup can continue its journey peacefully.

Sharing the spar chassis with the Nova Ranger, the Nova Amarok will have a design very close to the current model, even so as not to lose the essence of the product and the German school of style.

Still, observing the look, we can notice a white and vertical line on the lid of the bucket, which even bears the name of the pickup.

This may indicate a solution already seen in the US, with the lid splitting for side opening and still keeping the traditional drive, depending on the application.

Another point is that Volkswagen must use some ideas approved for the Tarok, but hardly the opening scheme under the rear porthole would be put into practice.

The reason is that the construction of the New Amarok follows the pattern of mid-size trucks with a spar chassis, that is, it has a separate cargo bed.

As for the profile observed, the Nova Amarok should win an R version with high performance for the most adventurous and radical customers.

In that case, the Nova Amarok R would have a more powerful variant of the EA897 engine, at least.

As is known, the EA897 or 3.0 TDI has just one more option above the 272 horsepower (overboost) of the engine currently used, delivering 286 horsepower.

With two turbines, the 3.0 TDI has 313 to 349 horsepower and 71.1 kgfm, which would give a very good performance to the Amarok R, which would thus share an existing engine.

This, without a doubt, would make the average VW pickup much more interesting.