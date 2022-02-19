Special Edition delays in Brazil

Horizon Forbidden West was finally released this Friday (18), but it seems that a part of Brazilian fans will not arrive anytime soon in the Forbidden West. Some retailers in the country, such as Amazon, Americanas and Submarino are notifying shoppers by email of a delay in the distribution of the Special Edition.

The reason for the delay is still not very clear, but apparently, the version has not yet arrived in stock. On social networks, consumers of the stores mentioned above were dissatisfied with the situation. Remembering that the pre-sale started in September 2021. Check it out:

Amazon sent an email warning that the special edition of Horizon will be delayed 😃 pic.twitter.com/5zkCLLJW41 — Milly (@ssamkkurajin) February 18, 2022

can only be a joke, I bought horizon in september for now, on launch day, not have in stock??? @submarine how’s that pic.twitter.com/R4JB7dL62C — sergi0 (@wonderserjo) February 18, 2022

@americanas I bought the special edition of Horizon Forbidden West on the FIRST DAY of the pre-order and today updated “Waiting for STOCK”? What’s up, Americans! You mean I buy on the first day of PRE-ORDER, and now you’re going to look at your stock? I want my edit! pic.twitter.com/q62SA9wLFL — Breno Allex (@brenoallex) February 18, 2022

In this situation, the Brazilian gamer is in a popular billiard pool. If you choose to cancel, you miss the opportunity to own a beautiful edition that will surely appreciate a lot, as happened with The Last of Us Part II and Red Dead Redemption 2. Keeping the order, you have to wait a little longer.

What items come with the Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition?

Items that are available on physical media for the Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition are as follows:

Special metallic packaging including full game for PS4 or PS5;

Physical mini art book;

Digital soundtrack.

Meanwhile, the PS4 and PS5 Standard Editions are being delivered as normal to buyers. Did the game get there? Comment in the session below!