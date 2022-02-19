Special Edition delays in Brazil

Raju Singh 5 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Special Edition delays in Brazil 0 Views

Horizon Forbidden West was finally released this Friday (18), but it seems that a part of Brazilian fans will not arrive anytime soon in the Forbidden West. Some retailers in the country, such as Amazon, Americanas and Submarino are notifying shoppers by email of a delay in the distribution of the Special Edition.

The reason for the delay is still not very clear, but apparently, the version has not yet arrived in stock. On social networks, consumers of the stores mentioned above were dissatisfied with the situation. Remembering that the pre-sale started in September 2021. Check it out:

Email about delay from Horizon Forbidden West.

In this situation, the Brazilian gamer is in a popular billiard pool. If you choose to cancel, you miss the opportunity to own a beautiful edition that will surely appreciate a lot, as happened with The Last of Us Part II and Red Dead Redemption 2. Keeping the order, you have to wait a little longer.

What items come with the Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition?

Items that are available on physical media for the Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition are as follows:

  • Special metallic packaging including full game for PS4 or PS5;
  • Physical mini art book;
  • Digital soundtrack.

Meanwhile, the PS4 and PS5 Standard Editions are being delivered as normal to buyers. Did the game get there? Comment in the session below!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Samsung changes stance on chargers in Brazil and wins praise | Cell

It’s been two years since the company repeated Apple’s steps and chose to remove the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved