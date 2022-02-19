STF confirms the prerogative of the Public Defender’s Offices to request documents

The prerogative of the Public Defender’s Offices to request documents from authorities is maintained. The Federal Supreme Court formed a majority, in the Virtual Plenary of the Court, to confirm the power of requisition of the defenders. Several lawsuits proposed by the Attorney General’s Office are on trial, which argues that the prerogative creates an imbalance, since private lawyers generally do not have the same power, a thesis that was not accepted in the trial.

In the main action, ADI 6,852, which brought together all those presented by the PGR, the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, defended the prerogatives of the defenders. “RTo recognize the role of the Public Defender’s Office as a right that corroborates the exercise of rights is to recognize its importance for a democratic constitutional system in which all people, especially those on the margins of society, can enjoy the catalog of rights and freedoms provided for. in the Federal Constitution”, he said.

Fachin rejected thesis defended by the PGR



The minister also rejected the thesis defended by the PGR. “Having outlined the role assigned to the Public Defender’s Office by the Constitution, it is evident that it is not a category equivalent to Advocacy, whether public or private, being, in fact, closer to the institutional design attributed to the Public Ministry itself. The same EC 80/2014 highlighted the distinction between Public Defender’s Office and Advocacy by establishing different sections of the constitutional text for each of these essential functions of justice”, he wrote.

And went ahead. “THEThe functions performed by the public defender and the lawyer are not confused, although in certain situations they are similar. The public defender is not to be confused with the dative lawyer, he is not remunerated like the latter, nor is he registered with the Brazilian Bar Association. Its performance is still subject to the dictates of article 134 of the Federal Constitution and to the institution itself, which is not guided exclusively by the personal interest of the assisted person, as the lawyer does”, he stressed.

The president of the National Association of Public Defenders (Anadep), Rivana Ricarte, commented on the decision. “The possible withdrawal of this instrument would be a setback for the constitutional performance of the Public Defender’s Office and the adequate provision of the fundamental right to full legal assistance to the hyposufficient and vulnerable. In addition, this would increase the number of preparatory actions, causing greater burden on the Judiciary” , he explained.

Origin



At the origin of the judgment of the Virtual Plenary is a series of actions presented by PGR Augusto Aras. Last year, 22 direct actions of unconstitutionality were filed in the STF against provisions of state laws that organize the Public Defender’s Office.

In ADI 6,852, filed on May 20 and under the rapporteurship of Minister Edson Fachin, Aras questions the Federal Complementary Law 80/1994, which organizes the Public Defender’s Offices of the Union, the Federal District and the Territories and gives public defenders the power to request from authorities and public agents certificates, examinations, expertise, inspections, diligences, processes, documents, information, clarifications and other measures necessary for their performance.

According to the attorney general, several state laws reproduced this prediction. But, in doing so, they gave public defenders an attribute that private lawyers, in general, do not have: that of ordering authorities and agents from any public bodies to issue documents, processes, expertise and inspections.

Aras alleges that this prerogative subtracts certain acts from judicial review, which is contrary to the principle of inexorability of jurisdiction. “In addition, the rules unbalance the procedural relationship, notably in the production of evidence, by granting exacerbated powers to only one of the parties, which offends the principle of isonomy, from which the precept of parity of arms derives”, he argues.

Click here to read Fachin’s vote



