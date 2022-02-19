STF forms majority to make Roberto Jefferson defendant for homophobia, slander and incitement to crime

Court upheld the complaint made by the PGR; as the ex-deputy no longer has privileged jurisdiction, the Supreme Court decided to refer the action to the Federal Court of the Federal District

Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil Roberto Jeffeson arrested in digital militias inquiry



THE Federal Court of Justice (STF) formed a majority this Friday, 18, to make the former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson defendant for homophobia, slander, for inciting the practice of against public property and for trying to prevent the exercise of the Court and the Legislative Power. The complaint was made by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and accepted by the rapporteur of the action, the minister Alexandre de Moraes. “The denunciation, in a clear and objective way, was concerned with indicating the seriousness of the denounced’s manifestations, stating that the speeches given by him are a strong attack against the Democratic State, having brutal potential harmful to democratic institutions, as they had the ‘intent of trying to prevent the free exercise of the Legislative Power’”, said the magistrate in his vote.

The rapporteur was accompanied by ministers Gilmar Mendes, Edson Fachin, Luis Roberto Barroso, Toffoli days and Carmen Lucia in virtual plenary. Votes can be entered in the system until next Friday, the 25th. Moraes also voted for the case to be sent to the Judiciary Section of the Federal District. According to him, the Court would not have jurisdiction to judge the criminal action since Jefferson did not has privileged forum. The former parliamentarian was preventively arrested in August 2020 by decision of Alexandre de Moraes, after a request from the Federal Police (PF), which identified the politician’s alleged role in a digital militia, an organization dedicated to attacks on democracy. In January of this year, the prison was converted to house arrest, which will be held at Jefferson’s house in Comendador Levy Gasparian (RJ).