STF rejects Aras offensive and maintains request for public defender

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority this Friday, 18, to maintain the prerogative of the Public Defender’s Offices to request documents from authorities.

The trial ends this Friday, 18, in the virtual plenary, a platform that allows ministers to include votes in the online system without the need for a collegiate meeting. So far, there are six votes to maintain the so-called ‘power of requisition’ of public defenders.

The issue is being analyzed based on two unconstitutionality actions proposed by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, in May of last year. The PGR’s argument is that the forecast creates an imbalance, since private lawyers, in general, do not have the same power.

The majority to reject the action was formed with the votes of ministers Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the process, Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Rosa Weber, Ricardo Lewandowski and André Mendonça.

In his vote, Fachin said that the power of requisition gives defenders ‘material conditions’ to ‘fulfill their constitutional mission’ of guaranteeing access to justice and reducing inequalities.

“Recognizing the work of the Public Defender’s Office as a right that corroborates the exercise of rights is to recognize its importance for a democratic constitutional system in which all people, especially those on the margins of society, can enjoy the catalog of rights and freedoms provided for in the Federal Constitution”, he wrote.

The minister also stated that public defenders should not be equated with lawyers. In his assessment, the institutional design of the Public Defender’s Office is closer to that attributed to the Public Ministry. As prosecutors and prosecutors have the same prerogative, Fachin saw no breach of isonomy.

“In addition to the constitutional topography, I understand that the functions performed by the public defender and the lawyer are not confused, although in certain situations they are similar. within the framework of the Brazilian Bar Association”, he defended.

The only disagreement so far is that of Minister Cármen Lúcia, who defended the maintenance of the prerogative only in cases of collective protection.

The power of requisition facilitates public defenders’ access to certificates, examinations, expertise, inspections, diligences, processes, documents, information and clarifications, without the need for judicial authorization.

Since the process was scheduled for trial in the STF, the class has articulated a broad campaign for the rejection of the action and mobilized celebrities such as former BBB Juliette Freire and singer Daniela Mercury. Representatives of the Public Defender’s Office also held hearings with the ministers to defend the prerogative.