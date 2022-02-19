Stone rehearses restart after losing BRL 132 billion in value in one year

André Street and Eduardo Pontes had a meteoric rise in creating the Stone (STOC31)less than a decade ago.

The duo transformed the way businesses spread across Brazil handled payments, inspired by Square, the company of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. They attracted investors such as Berkshire Hathawayin Warren Buffett, Jack Maof alibabaand the Walton family of Walmartbecoming billionaires before they even turned 40 years old.

The success fueled the duo’s ambitions to revolutionize the financial services industry not just in Brazil but in places like Portugal, the UK and the Middle East.

Until things started to go wrong in the market where it all started. And, quickly, very wrong.

After shaking up the Brazilian payments sector, Stone sought to focus on what promised to be an even more profitable operation: credit.

Over the last few years, the company began lending to small and medium-sized businesses throughout Brazil. But the company underestimated the risks and defaults exploded, forcing Stone to stop origination credit last year.

Since then, problems have grown. And investors, getting more and more impatient. The São Paulo-based company saw its shares drop 88% by Thursday, the 17th, erasing US$ 25.6 billion (R$ 132 billion) in market value.

A year ago, on February 17, 2021, the stock was trading at a record $94.09. This Thursday, February 17, 2022, they closed at $11.16.

What was one of the fastest growing fintech companies in the world has become a wake-up call to fintechs in general about the challenges of expanding into markets dominated for decades by large banks.

“It’s a lesson for all digital banks and similar platforms in Brazil,” said Malcolm Dorson, manager at Mirae Asset Global Investments in New York. Stone was emerging as “the best in the room” among fintechs in the region, but recent troubles have affected its credibility, Dorson said.

Other Latin American payments startups are also suffering. THE PagSeguro (PAGS34), Stone’s biggest rival, has dropped 73% in the last 12 months. The company, owned by billionaire Luis Frias, 58, has also expanded into banking.

Advances in technology have reshaped the financial industry around the world, with a particularly significant effect in Latin America. The region, with only 8% of the world’s population, suffers from expensive banking services and is dominated by large conglomerates. Global investors including the SoftBank and Berkshire have supported the growth of new entrants.

Stone gained ground by offering a cheaper and easier way for merchants to accept card purchases. This gave the company an idea of ​​how much these companies made, which allowed it to estimate their future revenues and make loans based on those projections. In return, the credit card receivables would be used to pay off the debt.

But what seemed like a simple way to extract more revenue from its more than 1.4 million customers quickly backfired. Brazil has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, interest rates have risen and inflation has remained persistently high. For Stone, it was a dangerous combination.

Many of its customers have been affected by Covid-19 and the Brazilian economy has been skating ever since. At the same time, merchants began switching their payment technology providers, which meant Stone no longer had access to their card purchases. Additionally, the receivables registration system, which would serve as a kind of safeguard, had flaws, said Thiago Piau, CEO of Stoneby email.

“The practice of escaping collateral intensified with the evolution of the pandemic, since the lockdown pressured the cash flow of shopkeepers and, thus, several sought ways to not pay their credits,” said Piau.

The company revealed the extent of the damage in August last year, during the release of the second quarter balance sheet, and stopped granting credit.

Piau said that the opportunity in the segment “remains intact” and “adjustments are being made for the resumption of this product, both from the point of view of the offer itself and the controls necessary to scale this operation.”

Even so, the task will not be easy, given that competition is fiercer and the Brazilian economy is heading towards a possible contraction in 2022.

“We remain focused on the company’s growth, on the resumption of profitability and on the search for a new balance in 2022 given the reality of the industry”, said Piau.

For Street, 37, and Pontes, Stone’s turnaround involves more than their personal fortunes.

The two have used funds raised from various equity offerings since Stone’s 2018 IPO to fuel other payments businesses around the world, such as SaltPay, which operates in Europe and South Africa and is expanding into the Middle East.

Pontes is the CEO of the company, which was valued at nearly $9 billion during a recent investment round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

In recent years, Street and Pontes had moved from Stone’s day-to-day business to the board of directors, with Street serving as chairman. But when it arrived, Street took charge of key investor meetings and said the company was very thirsty for credit, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

“Stone is going through a perfect storm, but it could have done a better job in communication,” said José Augusto Albino, founder of Catarina Capital.

Some old-time Stone enthusiasts are growing more skeptical. Analysts at Goldman Sachs, BTG Pactual and UBS had a buy recommendation for the stock since its IPO three years ago. All of them cut the recommendation in recent months, lowering estimates for the company’s.

“The path will continue to be bumpy over the next 12 months,” wrote analysts at BTG Pactual (BPAC11) led by Eduardo Rosman in a November 28 report. “Regaining confidence takes time, and it needs to be in small steps.”

Piau said the share price reflects “the company’s results for 2021 and the business environment in Brazil, with higher interest rates and a challenging economic environment. It has nothing to do with the credibility of the founders, who focus their efforts on Stone’s success.”

But more than that, Stone’s demise left a bitter taste for Latin American fintech investors in general. After years of dizzying growth and customer acquisition regardless of costs, will startups be able to sell these customers more profitable products, such as credit?

“We’re seeing that this is easier said than done,” said Mirae’s Dorson.

