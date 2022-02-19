Storm Eunice damages stadiums and destroys London arena; Look

The damage caused by storm Eunice, today (18), caused several games from different divisions of English football to be postponed. Stadiums were damaged and a multipurpose arena in London was blown away by the winds.

Matches were suspended for two reasons: the storm caused structural damage to some stadiums, which would put the safety of fans at risk; and also because the winds are still strong over much of England and are a danger in their own right. Gusts of up to 196 km/h were recorded in the country today, and the National Weather Service (Met Office) warns of “risk to life”.

Bournemouth, for example, announced that the game against Nottingham Forest in the English second division had to be postponed after the Vitality Stadium suffered structural damage by the storm. “The storm’s continued impact prevents damage from being repaired in time for the game,” reads the official statement.

At least 25 other matches have had the same fate, in amateur or professional leagues in England, but the Premier League for now keeps the eight matches scheduled for tomorrow (19). Three of these games are in London, which is in the region most impacted by the storm today: West Ham v Newcastle, Arsenal v Brentford and Crystal Palace v Chelsea.

The storm flattened the roof of the O2 arena, which hosts music concerts and sporting events in London. The space has already canceled a presentation that it would have today and depends on the reduction of the strength of the winds to be able to carry out the maintenance. The arena has scheduled a world title boxing match on the 27th and a UFC Fight Night event on March 19th.

Stadiums across England have suffered damage. In Pagham, a seaside town in southeastern England, the roof of a stand flew into the street and hit a car that was parked there. In another stadium, this one in a city north of London, the structure collapsed onto the pitch. And the damage is not limited to England: on the other side of the English Channel, the winds tore off part of the coverage of a stadium in the city of The Hague (see the damage below).

Damage also in The Hague, Netherlands: