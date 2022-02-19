Storm Eunice: Planes Fight Strong Winds to Land at London Airport | World

The UK weather service issued a rare red alert on Friday (18) due to “extremely strong winds” caused by storm Eunice.
Planes at London’s Heathrow airport have struggled to land and have to face the wind as they approach the ground. See in the video above.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
In the British capital, where winds can reach 130 km/h, several parks were closed and the famous London Eye Ferris wheel stopped receiving visitors.
According to the Met Office, the phenomenon could “cause significant disturbances”, with winds that can reach 145 km/h. At least one death has been confirmed as a result of the storm..
The weather service warned that the storm could release “life-threatening flying debris”, “damage buildings and homes with exploding roofs and falling electrical cables”.
In the video below, an Anglican church lost its needle – at the tip of the main tower – due to strong winds from Eunice.
Church loses needle during storm Eunice in UK
A man died in Ireland after being hit by a tree which crashed while he was trying to clear debris carried away by the storm, local broadcaster RTE reported.
Strong winds also lead to the closure of roads, railways and bridges, in addition to delays or cancellations of buses, trains and ferries.
A tree falls and blocks a road in the UK amid strong winds caused by Storm Eunice on February 18, 2022 – Photo: Rebecca Naden/Reuters
Tourists take pictures during Storm Eunice off the coast of the UK on February 18, 2022 — Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters
The storm hit the west of England hard, where the waves even washed up on the coast. In Wales, waves washed over the beach promenade.