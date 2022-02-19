Studious, demanding in training and attentive to the context: why Corinthians sought out Luís Castro | Corinthians

During conversations with the 60-year-old Portuguese Luís Castro, Corinthians’ football board saw that the coach fit most of the prerequisites discussed internally in the two weeks in which the club sought a replacement for Sylvinho.

Working methods, way of conducting the group, internal and external communication and work based on were topics that caught the attention of management.

Currently at Al-Duhail, from Qatar, the coach accepted the Corinthians proposal and is close to being announced by the club, which still needs to resolve the issue of the €1.2 million fine provided for in the contract, something close to R$7 million. . The coach’s staff negotiates a deal with the Qataris.

Seen in Portugal with a serious, calm and studious profile, Luís Castro also drew the attention of Corinthians leaders for his references. At Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, he worked with several Brazilians. There, he was Ukrainian champion and reached the semifinals of the Europa League.

Ao ge, journalist Rodrigo Sá Cortez, from the newspaper “O Jogo”, analyzed his personality and career:

– Luís Castro is one of those people that no one says they don’t like. He has a way of being very friendly. He has good values, a very cold person, very studious, when you see his interventions you realize that he knows what he is talking about – he declared.

– A person who in his career has not had so many opportunities to show his worth. In Porto, he had many years in the formation and then in the B team. In the main, he had only one opportunity, he arrived in the middle of a season, he ended up in third place after 16 games. The second step was at Shakhtar, where they beat Real Madrid twice in the Champions League and were national champions. I think he is still proving whether he is a coach who can reach a higher level or not.

+ Discover seven facts about Luis Castro

1 of 2 Portuguese coach Luis Castro interests Corinthians and Botafogo — Photo: Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Portuguese coach Luis Castro interests Corinthians and Botafogo — Photo: Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Midfielder Filipe Augusto, now at Damac, in Saudi Arabia, worked with Luís Castro at Rio Ave, in 2017. At 28, the athlete also has good references for the coach that Timão should bring:

– A great coach, great person. A demanding technician, who is very clear about what he wants. Also very approachable and who likes to talk and adjust details for the best of the team.

In an interview with the Footure channel podcast, published in January, Luís Castro introduced himself as a coach who has defined game ideas, but who can change them according to the squad.

Leonardo Miranda explains Luís Castro’s style and warns: “It may work, but it doesn’t suit Corinthians

– I am clearly a coach who builds from the back, so that the team arrives together at the front, so that when the winger arrives in a serving zone, he has three or four options in the area, always with defensive balance. When I arrived at Shakhtar, there was a player who, when recovering the ball in a low zone, managed to drive and break the lines. It was Taison.

– When we got the ball back, he progressed very quickly and took one or two players into the transition, making us finish quickly. My idea was a triangulated game, entering all players, ranging from left to right, with pivot, producing short diagonals… But with Taison progressing fast, burning lines, I had to prioritize other things and adjust. The context determines the form of the team.

The coach is also known for being quite demanding in training, as he understands that it is necessary to bring the conditions of internal practice closer to that of the game valid for the championships.

– The player who can’t take the criticism of a training coach will not take the criticism of the stadium throughout the game. We may have a problem there,” he observed.

Luís Castro and his commission are expected to cost Corinthians around R$20 million per season (3.5 million euros/year). He will arrive with assistants João Brandão and Vítor Severino, physical trainer Pedro Brito and analyst José Costa. A goalkeeper coach can also be included.

in contact with the ge, the coach said that he is focused on next Monday’s game, against Qatar SC, for the national league. The tendency is for him to come to Brazil next week. The Iranian Kia Joorabchian and his partner Giuliano Bertolucci participate in the negotiations.

Corinthians’ idea is to have it for two years, until the end of the administration of President Duílio Monteiro Alves.