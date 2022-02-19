Submarino and Americanas are off the air this Saturday morning (19)

Two of the main e-commerce sites of the B2W group, Submarino and Americanas, are “down” this Saturday morning. For many users, the sites do not even load, with a DNS error message, or when they load they show incomplete content, making it impossible to use them.



Submarino and Americanas sites this Saturday morning, February 19th. Image: Reproduction

According to the Downdetector service, the Submarino has had problems since 12:30 am this Saturday. The service appeared to have briefly normalized at 5:45 am, with the number of complaints of access difficulties skyrocketing shortly thereafter.

In social networks, the official profiles of the sites do not mention the difficulty of access. In its telegram group, the hacker collective known as LAPSUS$, involved in attacks on the Ministry of Health and Claro, mentioned the incident with irony, but did not claim responsibility for an attack.

Message from the LAPSUS$ group on Telegram. Image: reproduction

“I think that Americanas and Submarino, B2W’s shopping sites, have some problems,” reads the message, posted at 2:52 am this Saturday.

