Subvariant BA.2 is more aggressive than the ‘original omicron’, says study

A study carried out by Japanese researchers pointed out that the BA.2 subvariant of the Covid-19 virus omicron variant is more aggressive than the “original omicron”. According to the work, the viral load in the lungs of mice infected with BA.2 was higher than that of animals infected with BA.1.

Previous studies had already pointed out that, due to the preference of the original omicron for the upper airways (nose and throat), instead of the lungs, it was pointed out as a reason for the strain to be less deadly. However, BA.2 does not seem to carry this same characteristic.

BA.2 reaches the lungs

Unlike the original omicron, BA.2 reaches the lungs with a high viral load. Credits: Shutterstock

According to the Japanese researchers, the omicron subvariant also infects lung cells, which may be an increased risk factor for death. Furthermore, BA.2 also seems to reproduce faster than BA.1.

Another conclusion of the study was that the subvariant is resistant to natural immunity acquired by a primary infection by the original micron. This means that a person who became infected with BA.1 can still become infected with BA.2.

“Our multiscale investigations suggest that the overall health risk of BA.2 is potentially greater than that of BA.1,” the researchers said. This is because there are several genetic differences between the two subvariants of the omicron.

PI variant?

This has an important impact on the virological characteristics of the disease, which may cause a risk of disease aggravation in cases of infections by the subvariant compared to the original strain. Because of this, the researchers suggest that BA.2 be declared as a variant of concern.

If this happens, BA.2 is no longer considered a subvariant of the omicron and can gain its own Greek letter. In this case, instead of BA.2, the new variant should be called the pi variant, which is the next Greek letter after the omicron.

