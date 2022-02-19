Successive Ceasefire Violations in Ukraine’s Separatist Enclaves Show That Conflict Is Boiling in the East of the Country | Sandra Cohen’s blog

The fear is that an exchange of fire or an attack could serve as a trigger for a drastic action by the Russian military, trumpeted as likely in recent days by the US government. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke clearly of a “false flag” operation – Russia would be plotting action against its own forces to justify invading Ukraine.

Residents of Donetsk, Ukraine, leave territory and move to Russia

The self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are two breakaway enclaves in eastern Ukraine, with strong Slavic influence. In 2014, shortly after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, separatist rebels, backed by Putin, staged an armed conflict with Ukrainian government forces that left more than 14,000 dead.

Russia denies involvement in the Donbass region, which it sees as a civil war, but no one buys the version. Ukraine, for its part, denies rebel fears that it is willing to forcibly retake breakaway provinces.

Like the West, Russia has not recognized the self-declared republics as sovereign states, although it has distributed at least 500,000 Russian passports to its inhabitants.

Earlier this week, however, the Duma (Russian lower house of parliament) asked Putin to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as independent nations. If heeded by the president, the motion approved by the 5 parties would definitively bury the Minsk Accords, signed in 2014 and 2015 in the Belarusian capital by representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE to obtain a fragile ceasefire in the region.

Understand how Putin’s call to recognize separatist areas in Ukraine could further inflame the crisis in the region

In addition to the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the front line, the agreements provide for a constitutional reform that would give autonomy to the eastern region of Ukraine. In practice, they have not been implemented, but they serve as a basis for negotiations aimed at avoiding confrontation.

The Kremlin has shown a cold reaction to the legislators’ call for recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, seen as stage play. For Putin, it is interesting to show more of this card up his sleeve – that he could, if necessary, abandon the Minsk accords. However, they currently interest Russia more than Ukraine.