Tension Rises in Eastern Ukraine; more than 150,000 Russian soldiers are on the border

According to the OSCE, ceasefires were violated 189 times in the Donetsk region and 402 in Luhansk, both in eastern Ukraine.

Aleksey Filippov / AFP Nursery in Ukraine was bombed on Thursday the 17th. No one died.



Clashes between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists increased on Friday, 18, over accusations of new bombings in the east of the country that violate the ceasefire, established by the Minsk Accords, in force in this region since 2014. side accuses the other of blocking the peace process. The separatists ordered the evacuation of civilians to the Russiagenerating new fears that the president Vladimir Putin is finalizing preparations to invade the country. The Russian president admitted a worsening situation in the Donbas, a region where the Ukrainian army has been fighting separatist forces backed by Moscow for eight years.

The breach of the ceasefire heightened the West’s fear of a pretext for a Russian invasion. The alert about the search for a reason, real or not, to invade the Ukrainewas spoken yesterday by Austin Blinken during the Security Council meeting of the UN. On Thursday, the Ukrainian authorities reported a bombing of a day care center in the region and cited twenty ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists. At the same time, pro-Moscow insurgents reported 27 shots fired by the Ukrainian army in recent hours. According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the ceasefire was violated 189 times on Thursday in the Donetsk region and 402 in the Luhansk region, both in eastern Ukraine.

Amid tensions with Western countries, Russian lawmakers urged Putin on Tuesday to recognize the independence of pro-Russian territories in the Ukrainian Donbas, a mining and industrial basin on the Russian border that includes the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Denis Pushilin, leader of Donetsk, announced in a video a massive and centralized departure of the population to Russia. Leonid Passetshnik, in charge of Lugansk, urged the population to leave the territory to avoid civilian casualties.

In confrontation for eight years, the war between Kiev and the separatists supported by Moscow left more than 14 thousand dead and more than 1.5 million had to leave their homes. The violence of the clashes, however, subsided when the Minsk accords were signed in 2015 between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by France and Germany. The attacks in this region come at a time of great tension over a possible Russian invasion of the country and tension with the West, which accuses Moscow of having sent tens of thousands of soldiers to the border with Ukraine. According to the United Statesthere are more than 150,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine.

Withdrawal of Russian troops

Despite the number of troops occupying the region, Russia claims that it does not want to invade Ukraine, but demands guarantees for its own security, which are unacceptable to Westerners. All week, the Russian government has reported that it is withdrawing troops from the border region. This Friday, they reported the evacuation of more tanks and bombers from the Crimean peninsula. “Another military train with soldiers and material belonging to army tank units from the western military district has returned to its permanent bases. These forces return to their bases after completing a planned training exercise,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The partial withdrawal announcements, with images of trains carrying tanks, do not convince Western countries. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington continued to see more Russian troops moving towards areas bordering Ukraine. In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, Austin called for de-escalation, the return of Russian forces besieging Ukraine to their bases and a diplomatic solution, the Pentagon said.

With the world’s attention focused on Vladimir Putin’s next move, Russia announced that on Saturday it would carry out maneuvers of its strategic forces, including firing ballistic and cruise missiles. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the purpose of the exercises is to test the level of preparedness of the forces involved and the reliability of nuclear and non-nuclear strategic weapons. Blinken has proposed meeting with Sergei Lavrov in Europe next week, but Moscow has suggested that the meeting take place next weekend. Washington accepted.

*With information from AFP