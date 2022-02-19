‘The devil was talking to me’

A mother killed her six-year-old son and the family dog ​​on Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.











According to the local news outlet KCTVpolice received a call Tuesday night from a woman saying she was worried someone was trying to hurt her.

The woman told police that she believed the devil was trying to attack her. She denied having any mental illness and hung up the phone, officials said.

Police then went to the house for a wellness check and found blood on the front door. Police heard a woman singing inside the residence. As they knocked on the door, the woman sang even louder.

That’s when a policeman looked inside the house and saw the severed head of a child. Officers broke into the house through the back door and found the 35-year-old woman with blood on her legs and feet.

Police located the body of the child and a decapitated dog in the basement. According to the Jackson County Attorney’s Office, the woman told detectives that the victim was her biological son and admitted to killing him.

The woman, identified as Tasha Haefs, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors asked that she be held without bail.

