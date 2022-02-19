The number of dead and missing in the tragedy in Petrópolis (RJ) grows | National Journal

At various times of the day, sirens alerted people to leave the area because of the risk of further landslides. A task force tries to clean up Petrópolis in the middle of the search for survivors.

At a point where firefighters were working this Friday (18), anyone who sees the pile of rubble cannot imagine what there was: there were seven houses where entire families lived – grandparents, fathers, mothers, children. Five bodies have been rescued so far, but 15 people remain under the mud.

Seamstress Josiane Leite da Silva doesn’t take her eyes off the slab of her grandmother’s house. Dona Lindinalva could be under a wall. Our team recorded the work of firefighters trying to rescue. “Here where I am is exactly the kitchen. Only it doesn’t have access to the bottom. It’s below this floor here”, stated one of them.

“Yesterday we found my mother’s dog alive. I hope that my grandmother is alive”, said Josiane.

More than 200 people are missing. This Thursday (17), there were 116. The number almost doubled because many people had not yet notified the authorities about the disappearance.. In addition, Civil Police teams are going to shelters to check information.

In many landslide areas, mud-splattered men are the eyes and hands of families; are volunteers who started this search alone. Asked if they had heard any cry for help, one of them said:

“Yes, we heard. I was back here asking for help. But how are we going to cross there in the middle, sinking? There was no way, you understand? And the firefighter to help there was difficult. We need tools, things don’t appear”, reports gardener Anderson Dias.

The Fire Department said it has been working non-stop since Tuesday afternoon (15) and rescued 24 people alive.

“There are places that the Fire Department has already passed, we exhausted all our search structure in these places, and then we are moving to places where there is still hope of finding people alive”explains Colonel Leandro Monteiro, general commander of the Fire Department.

Three days after the landslides, people are still stranded at home in the Caxambu neighborhood.

“All these people have been isolated, without energy and without water for three days. We are bringing food for them, both water and hygiene material”, says a volunteer.

In the middle of the afternoon, a scare. The mud that was dammed down to Vila Felipe and caused despair. Nobody was hurt.

Just before 4:30 pm, a sawmill covered the entire city of Petrópolis; I couldn’t see anything, and it started to rain. This was one of the most feared moments for the residents.

“Yesterday the fireman asked us to leave; we left. And, during the day, I stay here for a while, because I have the animals to take care of too. In the afternoon, I’m going out”, says a resident.

“This is an area of ​​high risk of landslides. We are evacuating at the moment, taking everyone out, and the search will continue down there”, says a civil firefighter.

The risk is that the water will soak an already very wet land. In this risky area, the earth has descended, but a lot of rock remains apparent and can roll as well. At the top, a house has already lost part of its garden and backyard, but the residents are still there.