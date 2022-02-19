Thiago Monteiro loses to Berrettini at Rio Open in game paralyzed for six hours | open river

The Brazilian Thiago Monteiro could not resist the Italian Matteo Berrettini, the number one seed in the Rio Open. In a game paralyzed for six hours due to rain in Rio de Janeiro, Matteo won by 2 sets to 1, 6/4, 6/7 and 6/3.

1 of 1 Matteo Berrettini in action against Thiago Monteiro — Photo: Fotojump Matteo Berrettini in action against Thiago Monteiro — Photo: Fotojump

Now, Berrettini awaits the result of the match between the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and the Argentine Federico Delbonis, which takes place in the sequence of the central court, in the early hours of this Friday.

Matteo Berrettini started the match presenting his credentials and showing why he is the current number 6 in the world. With a great and powerful serve, the Italian imposed himself on his services and hit good returns to break Thiago Monteiro in the third game of the match.

Against a server as good as the Italian, there are few opportunities and you have to take advantage of them. Monteiro didn’t even have a chance of breaking and saw Berrettini close in 6/4, opening 1 set to 0 in the confrontation of the round of 16.

Berrettini wins first set by 6/4

When the opportunity arose, Thiago knew how to take advantage of it. In the fourth game of the second set, the Brazilian had two break points and managed to take advantage of the second of them to open 3/1 against the favorite.

Thiago Monteiro breaks Berrettini and opens 3/1

However, when he served to close the second set, Thiago gave in to a break point and made an unforced error that gave the Italian a chance to tie the period. That’s exactly what Berrettini did, taking the step into a tiebreak with 6/6.

But in the tiebreaker, Thiago came out of a huge hole to win. After being down 5-2, he scored a sequence of good serves and returns to turn to 8-6 and win the second set, tying the match.

Thiago Monteiro saves match point and wins tiebreak