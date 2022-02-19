To keep the SUS alive – Opinion

The scene of little Davi Seremramiwe, 8 years old, opening the immunization of Brazilian children against covid-19 manages to synthesize the pillars that support a good health system. We have a trained healthcare professional; the input, produced after extensive research; a service in which this input is packaged and then made available to the population; as well as governance that allows for different responsibilities between federal, state and municipal governments, ranging from purchasing to distribution and application.

These pillars, in turn, are shattered with the significant increase in care demands, as in the pandemic, added to a significant number of professionals away from work. It is impossible for any structure to multiply in such a short space of time, as the production chain, however agile it may be, does not have this elasticity. This is not just due to bad management (as in the case of Manaus, last year), but due to the time needed to train a professional, research, assemble services, produce inputs, etc.

Social isolation forced institutions and health professionals to reinvent themselves, broke barriers to incorporating technologies that were ready, but still without regulation and adherence, and inserted millions of people into the world of digital health. Added to this, the heated debate around what is or is not “scientific evidence” to define care practices assumes a leading role in professional training. Research reassumes its importance, beyond empiricism and opinion.

A new profile of health professionals is required, not only focal, but with an integrated vision of the health system, research, management and epidemiology. Added to these disciplines are innovation and the incorporation of new technologies. Professionals and training institutions that do not pay attention to these issues will miss the development rocket.

We also need to demand transparency. In an article published in the journal nature on January 18 (The pandemic’s true death toll: millions more than official counts – The true death toll from the pandemic: millions more than official counts), it is estimated that the number of deaths in the world from covid-19 is double (in some countries, quadruple) that recorded in official information systems.

In this pandemic, not a day goes by without looking at data on deaths, bed occupancy, number of cases, among other indicators. But information systems, central to successful planning, are fragile in many facets and reflect little on reality. To address this insufficiency, we see the global need to organize this data from a global pact, which establishes governance for monitoring and protocols for future events that can accelerate the necessary actions, capable of mitigating potential new pandemics.

We have seen, recently, the confrontation of Anvisa and other bodies to the elation of the President of the Republic and ministers. The system can and should have several partners, public and private. What would Brazil be if it weren’t for career technicians, who, with autonomy and knowledge, produced the necessary confrontations in the face of so much lies, excesses and affront to the most robust evidence? What would become of the National Immunization Program, which has been without coordination for six months? Career, technical and permanent staff in strategic areas are central to the success of any good health system in the world. Health policy belongs to the State, not to the government.

The effects of the “long covid” are not known for sure, but if chronic non-communicable diseases were already the main causes of illness and death in the Brazilian population, a greater impact is now expected. It is worth emphasizing the topic of mental health, which has always been among the great social taboos and, now, has been frankly debated, given the significant increase in new cases. And for the health system to respond to this there is no magic formula. The solution lies in us having an organized, invested and strong primary health care.

Many scenes of children being immunized and emotional circulate on social networks and on television news. We also see images of teams going through bad weather to vaccinate the population, as well as creativity in strategies to expand vaccine coverage. We also revere the heroic daily life of health professionals, among many other illustrations. In fact, SUS has gained new admirers. It brought to public opinion a system with the usual shortcomings, but with virtues that do not fit in this article, as there are so many. In addition to phrases of pride, which continue to sweep social media in this health hecatomb we are experiencing, it is hoped that people who echo the mantra “viva o SUS” will help keep the SUS alive.

*

DOCTOR IN POLICY, PLANNING AND MANAGEMENT AT THE FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES OF UNICAMP, HE IS A TEACHER AT THE FACULTY SÃO LEOPOLDO MANDIC AND COORDINATOR OF THE HUBCOVID PROJECT