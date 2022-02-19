“Today was crazy”: soldier killed in training reported exhausting routine to mother – Cities

In messages, Edilsio Morais, 18, said he did a lot of exercise and slept little

Military Edilsio Morais da Silva Filho, 18, died on his third day in the Army. (Photo: Personal Archive)

The aspiring officer of the Brazilian Army, Edilsio Morais da Silva Filho, 18, who died last Wednesday (16), after a sequence of physical activities in the 9th Combat Engineering Battalion of Aquidauana, told the family, through messaging app, the exhausting routine and punishments he suffered during the 3 days he remained in the battalion.

The young man was approved in the selection for the course of temporary officers of the NPOR (Núcleo de Formação de Oficiais da Reserva) and entered the military service on Monday (14) and, from the first day, he was subjected to physical exhaustion and punished by a little delay.

Print of messages exchanged with the mother. (Image: Reproduction)

“Hi mom, I just showered and washed clothes, today was crazy. There was a moment when they gave 30 seconds to go into stretching and get back into training. I was a second late and they had a 50-line essay written”, narrated the soldier in exchange of messages with his mother, around 11:25 pm on his first day in the battalion.

At dawn on the 15th, around 2:20 am, the young man tells his mother that he was going to sleep and that he would have just over 1 hour of rest. At 3:35, he texts again, saying he would talk again later in the day. “I woke up! Getting ready for cleaning, I’ll be back 10 hours again, kisses I love you”.

As promised, Edilsio returned to exchanging messages with his mother at 9:39 pm on the second day of military training. “Was hard. I was torando (which is sleeping in the language of the Army), then you have to do flexion and such. The time does not pass,” he says.

Continuation of messages exchanged between the soldier and the mother. (Image: Reproduction)

The mother asks if her son could sleep at that moment, but the military man says he took another punishment for having a punctured sock. “No, I have to do another essay, 50 lines. One of the socks the lady embroidered was torn, they saw it and I was punished”. Without imagining that it would be the last message he would exchange with his mother, Edilsio still asks for help to write the text. “Can you help me?”.

At dawn, the soldier sent a video of the accommodation to his mother, showing other colleagues exercising and writing in the dark, with the help of a flashlight. (see below)

On Wednesday (16), Edilsio was subjected to a new battery of exercises in the morning, while running, he began to feel sick with an accelerated heartbeat. He was taken to the Regional Hospital of Aquidauana, with muscle exhaustion and, according to the death certificate, he died at 18:50.

According to the soldier’s uncle, Jean Ricardo Brites de Assunção, 47, his nephew’s death is a consequence of the mandatory exhaustive routine of the Army. “The officer course is exhausting, the heat in Aquidauana is very high, they are put in the hot sun to do physical exercises, the water is not in the quantity that everyone wants to drink, the food, despite being of good quality, is very restricted and always with the officers investigating, not letting them eat properly”, laments the family member.

The circumstances of the death are being investigated, but the death certificate indicates that the death was caused by Rhabdomyolysis, fulminant hepatitis, cardiac arrhythmia and dehydration. The attested pathology causes the degradation of muscle tissue and damage to the kidneys. Excessive intense exercise, heat stroke, and third-degree burns can trigger the syndrome.

Death note signed by the commander of the 9th Combat Engineering Battalion of Aquidauana, Elbio Leandro Braulio, confirms that the soldier felt sick during physical exercise and died on February 16.

“The student, after performing a Military Physical Training session, felt unwell, was immediately treated by the Battalion’s doctor and sent, in a continuous act, to the Regional Hospital of the city of Aquidauana-MS. He remained during the day at that health unit and died on the night of this date”, says the note.

A Military Police investigation was launched to clarify the fact. The CMO (Military Command of the West) was sought by the report to comment on what happened, but until the publication of the article, there was no response.