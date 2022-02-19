The player used his social media to reach traders who help with the reconstruction of homes for victims of the storm.

Diego Ribas, midfielder for Flamengo, is participating in the chain of solidarity to the victims of the rain in Petrópolis. The athlete used his social networks to invite companies to make donations for those affected by the unfolding events in the Serra do Rio de Janeiro. According to the Fire Department, 136 people died in the storm.. The Civil Police reported on notifications of 213 missing.

The player intends to publicize actions of companies that help victims through their social networks. “It is an effort to amplify such important and necessary actions. I’ve done my part, I’ll keep doing it, but I still think I can help more. Therefore, I would like to count on your support. Together we can make the difference” scored Diego.

Ribas and his wife, Bruna Letícia, are getting in touch with appliance companies so that they can purchase products at cost price, in order to help in the reconstruction of the houses of the victims of the rain. In addition to the mobilization, the midfielder granted financial assistance to people affected by the event and continues to seek more donations.

According to the publication, the athlete made his e-mail available to companies that want to help with the mobilization. "We all have some way to contribute.", said the red-black shirt 10.