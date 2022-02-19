Trump took secret documents as he left the US presidency

The National Archives of the United States confirmed this Friday (18) that Trump took secret documents when he left the US presidency. The agency “identified in the boxes items marked as national security information,” according to the letter posted on the Archives website to Democratic Representative Carolyn B. Maloney.

“As the National Archives identified classified information in the boxes (with the documents delivered), their team contacted the Department of Justice,” says the letter, signed by David S. Ferriero, head of the agency.

The Archives disclosed in the letter to Maloney that the White House, under Trump, was unable to turn over records that included, for example, “certain social media records.”

Ferriero also said that “some White House officials conducted official business using unofficial e-mail accounts that were not copied or forwarded to their official e-mail accounts.”

Trump could be charged with breaking the law

A gap opens up regarding how the Trump administration handled records. Investigations by a reporter for The New York Times show that there are cases of wads of printed paper getting clogged in toilets, which could indicate attempts by Trump trying to flush them.

Another problem is Trump’s use of cell phones to conduct official business. On January 6, for example, there are gaps that make it difficult to understand how communication took place in the White House during the Capitol riot. The former president’s actions could be framed as a violation of the law.

