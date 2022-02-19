Two symptoms of Ômicron can change the food routine

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has a wide range of symptoms, which manifest differently from the way observed with the previous strains. Experts from the ZOE Covid app, who study the variant, highlight, for example, an increase in gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhea and stomach pain.

However, two other symptoms directly interfere with the food routine of those infected with the strain. They are: nausea and loss of appetite, which end up forcing people to skip meals.

Credit: EvgeniyShkolenko/istockOmicron symptoms alter eating routine

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) itself highlighted this change. “Many people experience loss of appetite and reduced food intake when they have Covid and during recovery. It’s normal to feel tired after being sick, and recovery can take time.”

With the previous strains, there was also a lack of appetite – but it was mostly caused by one of the main symptoms until then, the loss of smell or taste.

One study found that 87% of respondents who experienced loss of smell or taste due to covid-19 experienced a reduction in the pleasure of eating.

Credit: Bill Oxford/IstockOmicron infected people report nausea, loss of appetite and reduced food intake

And what to do?

According to experts at ZOE Covid, it’s not necessary to force yourself to eat if you don’t feel like it, but it’s very important to keep drinking fluids to help replace lost water while the body fights the infection. This recommendation is especially true for those who are suffering from diarrhea.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, about 20% of those infected with the strain may have diarrhea, which tends to pass within two days.

The recommendation is to see a doctor if this symptom persists for a longer time, or the person is very thirsty, dry mouth or skin, urinates little, has blood in the stool and a fever above 39º.

Other Symptoms of Omicron

Omicron symptoms may appear in the first few days after exposure to the virus. According to ZOE Covid, the most common are headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throat. See the list below: