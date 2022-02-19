Currently, drivers who work with the transport apps are required to do some calculations to know if the rides are worth it. After all, it is capable of ending the day with a negative balance, considering the high price of fuel. With this precarious job, many workers in the city of São Paulo are organizing with the aim of launching an app to compete with names like Uber and 99. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Uber drivers and 99 will launch transportation app in São Paulo

Thus, the new platform, called “Me Busca”, was created by a Brazilian company and supported by Ammasp (Association of Motoboys and Application Drivers of São Paulo). According to its creators, the idea was to create the first solution of its kind in the region. Although there has already been a previous project in Colombia, without success, the platform would be a pioneer.

According to Eduardo Lima, president of the Ammasp association, the objective is for drivers to have better working conditions. Plus more security. The application, which is scheduled to be launched in May, already has thousands of interested drivers. And the plan is that, in the future, the app ends up spreading to the rest of the country.

Finally, it is important to say that, last year, fuel prices rose by an average of 49% in Brazil. This has greatly increased the cost of drivers, which is why they are looking for new solutions. In addition, the fees paid by app companies to drivers are not attractive, meaning that workers often have to leave between 14% and 40% of their earnings to the app owners.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: ezelhphotography / Shutterstock.com