Ubisoft willing to evaluate purchase proposals • Eurogamer.pt

Ubisoft has told its investors that it can remain independent, but would look at takeover bids.

At a time when purchases and mergers in the video game industry have become increasingly popular and profitable, it has become common to think that all companies are going to be bought out at any moment and executives are asked about this possibility.

Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, confirmed to investors that he manages to keep the company independent, especially because they will continue to release their games on different platforms, something that all of them need, but he will accept any selling interest as he will always have to take into account the interests of investors .

“We always make decisions in the interests of those who bear our risks, which are our employees, players and shareholders. Ubisoft can remain independent, we have the talent, financial scale and a large catalog of intellectual property.”

“That said, if there is an offer to buy us out, the board of directors would obviously look into it in everyone’s interest.”

Frédérick Duguet from the finance department added that they are not interested in revealing whether they have already been approached and if they haven’t already, why this has not yet happened.

Ubisoft is highly confident in its catalog and creative talent, managing to move forward completely independently, but always on the lookout for possible opportunities.