Ukraine crisis: Russia expels US deputy ambassador

WASHINGTON – Amid escalating tensions at the border of Ukrainea Russia expelled the deputy ambassador of the United States of the country, the US State Department said on Thursday, 17. US officials called the move an “escalation step” that could limit diplomatic solutions to the crisis in Eastern Europe.

Number two in American diplomacy, Bart Gormanhad been in Russia for about three years on a diplomatic trip, said a State Department official who spoke to the newspaper. The New York Times on condition of anonymity. Gorman’s visa to Russia was still valid and his expulsion “was not provoked,” he said.

Gorman’s expulsion from Moscow comes at a time of renewed tension between NATO and Russia over the Ukraine standoff. Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists have exchanged accusations of attacks in the past 24 hours, and Russian officials have circulated documents recounting atrocities committed in eastern Ukraine by Ukrainian forces.

In the face of developments, the White House and the command of nato warned of the possibility that Russia could use such atrocities – which Western diplomats say are fake, not recorded on the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) monitors – as a pretext for invading Ukraine.

the american president, Joe Bidenreiterated this Thursday that a Russian invasion is imminent and that he believes a military operation is already underway “All the indications we have are that they are prepared to enter Ukraine, attack Ukraine. that this will happen in the next few days”.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, stated that Russian military capability is only increasing in number and strength in the immediate vicinity of Ukraine – contrary to the movement of withdrawal promised by the Kremlin in recent days. Stoltenberg hinted at the possibility of the military alliance sending reinforcements to the east, mainly to countries bordering Ukraine.

According to the British newspaper The Guardianboth Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will address the UN Security Council later today.

In Moscow, the US continues to be represented by its main envoy to Russia, Ambassador John J. Sullivan. This Thursday, Sullivan received the written response from the Russian government to the Joe Biden to ease tensions and improve security in Europe.

The State Department is considering what steps it will take in response, the official said, noting that the Russian deputy ambassador to Washington left his post last month in what has been described as the end of his regular rotation.

It was not immediately clear what justification Moscow gave for the expulsion, but it comes amid a months-long standoff over a Russian buildup of more than 150,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.

The number of American diplomats and other staff at the US Embassy in Moscow and consulates in Russia is much smaller than that of Russian missions in the United States, the official said. The State Department demanded that Russia “stop the baseless expulsions” of its diplomatic officials.

“We urge Russia to end its baseless expulsions of US diplomats and officials and work productively to rebuild our missions,” the State Department spokesperson said. “Now, more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel to facilitate communication between our governments.”

Along with border tensions, the United States and Russia are embroiled in a dispute over their respective diplomatic presences in each other’s capitals. Moscow said in December that US embassy employees who have been in office for more than three years must return home.

Accusations of misinformation

In the letter delivered to the US ambassador, Russia regretted the West’s refusal to meet key Russian demands and security and reaffirmed that Moscow could take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the US and its allies continue to ignore its concerns.

At the same time, he said Russia is ready to discuss measures to increase security in Europe, discussing limits on missile deployment, restrictions on patrol flights by strategic bombers and other confidence-building measures.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has traveled to New York for the UN Security Council meeting and will then go to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

Russia has assured in the last two days that it is withdrawing part of its troops from the border and ending military exercises on the Crimean peninsula. But, according to NATO, what has been seen is the opposite movement, of increasing troops.

“We saw some of these troops approaching this border. We see them flying more combat and support aircraft,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. “We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea. We even see them stocking up on their blood supplies. You don’t do these kinds of things for no reason, and you certainly don’t if you’re getting ready to pack up and head home.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the West has seen “an increase in troops in the last 48 hours, up to 7,000”. This is in line with what a US government official said a day earlier.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey even called Russia’s claim to withdraw troops “disinformation”. Russia accuses the West of the same.

Russia has “enough troops, enough capabilities to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “The fact that you are putting a tank on a train and moving it in some direction does not prove a troop withdrawal.”/AP, NYT, REUTERS and AFP