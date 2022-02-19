Understand what happened to Paulinha Abelha, from the group Calcinha Preta – É Hit

Hospitalized on February 11 with kidney complications, the singer Paulinha Beelead singer of the band Black panties, remains in a coma and breathing with the help of machines at a hospital in Aracajú, Sergipe.

The singer was transferred from the Unimed Hospital to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, at the end of the night of this Thursday (17), for further kidney tests. On the same day, doctors detected a bacterium in the singer’s brain.

In the medical bulletin of the health unit, it was disclosed that Paulinha was in a coma, clinically stable and with an infectious condition under control.

frame evolution

The group’s vocalist was fine until February 10, when she published a post with images on stage. The next day, however, she fell ill while on tour in São Paulo and was hospitalized.

On Tuesday (14), she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), “hemodynamically stable, undergoing renal replacement therapy, without infection”, according to the medical report of the occasion. That is, Paulinha went on dialysis to improve the functioning of the kidneys.

The Unimed Hospital announced on Thursday (17) a worsening of the clinical picture that resulted in a coma. The health unit decided for the transfer, which did not happen immediately due to a “neurological instability”. The removal only took place on the evening of the same day, when Paulinha started to be accompanied by a doctor who moved from São Paulo to Aracaju.

Paulinha, who has been with Calcinha Preta since 1998, is married to model Clevinho Santos. Through social networks, he asked for prayers for his companion on Thursday (17).