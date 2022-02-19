Understand what the “prince rate” is; tax paid by Petrópolis to the Royal Family

posted on 02/18/2022 11:54



After the tragedy that has already left at least 120 dead in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, the discovery by many that the city still pays the laudêmio, a tax for the Brazilian Imperial Family, reverberated on social media.

The city was Dom Pedro II’s leisure refuge during the Brazilian Empire, which is why it received the nickname Imperial City. Laudemio was created during this period. The fee was established after the crown distributed lots of Fazenda do Córrego Seca to immigrants, in exchange, they would have to pay a fee if they resell the property.

Despite Brazil having a Republic since 1889, the charge still exists for residents of the most valued neighborhoods of Petrópolis.

Known as the “prince tax”, the tax consists of the payment of a tax of 2.5% of the value of the property, for the descendants of the Imperial Family, every time it is resold. The tax is collected by Companhia Imobiliária de Petrópolis, managed by heirs of the former royal family. The laudêmio is not exclusive to the royal family, in other parts of the country the tax is also charged by the Union and the Catholic Church.

In the Chamber of Deputies, some bills are being processed that try to end the charge. One of the most recent is PL 553/2020 by federal deputy Rogério Correia (PT/MG).

This Wednesday (16/2), the Imperial Family issued a note of sorrow for the deaths in Petrópolis. “I want to express our deep dismay at the terrible damage caused by heavy rains in Petrópolis. The Imperial Family is always willing to serve its people, offering our prayers and solidarity to all who have been suffering”, reads the note signed by the imperial prince. , Dom Bertrand de Orleans and Bragança.

The landslides and floods in the city even reached the historic part of the municipality. One of the properties affected was the former home of Princess Isabel. The residence, which is listed by the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan), had a wall and a large wall knocked down by the force of the water.