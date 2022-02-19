Understand why stocks jumped 22% this week – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh

Cielo was the highlight of the week, analysts point out that paper is cheap (Image: Cielo/Youtube)

The actions of sky (CIEL3) had the best weekly performance in the Ibovespa (IBOV). The shares jumped 21.98% in the accumulated of five days. Only this Friday (18), assets soar more than 12.3%, at R$ 2.83.

According to Marcel Andrade, Head of equity at Vitreo, the company’s main news this week was the announcement of the sale of US$ 290 million stake in American Merchant e-Solutions.

“With today’s announcement, we classify the company as a buy, because the company is very discounted, even with this week’s high. However, it is worth mentioning that she continues to lose market share“, says Andrade.

O BB Investimentos also believes that the announcement is quite positive, analysts said in a report sent to clients.

“The sale of its stake in Merchand E-Solutions does not come as a surprise, as it is in line with Cielo’s divestment plan. However, the negotiated price of the transaction is what positively surprised the market and is, by far, the largest sale transaction carried out by Cielo in recent years, even considering only the fixed installment”, he says.

On the other hand, the roles of CSN (CSNA3) had the worst performance of the week after falling 11.47%.

For the head of equity at Vitreo, the drop comes in a week full of suffering for the shares of steel companies, amid Chinese interventions.

The Asian country, the largest consumer in the segment, is investigating irregular operations to avoid artificial adjustments in the sector’s prices.

in the week, the Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down 0.67%, at 112.8 thousand points.

See the biggest gains of the week:

See the biggest drops of the week:

See the most traded stocks of the day:

