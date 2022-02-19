Understand why the US believes Russia could attack Ukraine at any time | World

With Russia carrying out a massive military build-up near Ukraine and the West rejecting Moscow’s security demands, a window for diplomacy for the crisis in Eastern Europe appears to be closing.

In one of the most recent events, US President Joe Biden addressed the White House on Friday (18). He pointed out that Russian troops are on standby to attack Ukraine in the coming days.

“We have reason to believe that Russian forces will attack in the coming days, specifically the Ukrainian capital Kiev,” he said.

For the American president, Vladimir Putin has already decided that he will attack the neighboring country.

“Right now, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that. Until he does, diplomacy is always a possibility,” added Biden.

Understand what led Biden to defend this idea, according to the Associated Press:

Russia wants the US and its allies to stop Ukraine and other former Soviet nations from joining NATO, refrain from deploying military equipment near Russia and pull back alliance forces from Eastern Europe.

Washington and NATO reject those demands but are offering to discuss possible limits on missile use, greater transparency of military exercises and other confidence-building measures.

Putin has yet to give Moscow’s formal response to Western proposals, but has already described them as secondary and warned that he would not take “no” as an answer to his main demands. He countered the Western argument about NATO having an open-door policy, arguing that it threatens Russia and violates the principle of “security indivisibility” enshrined in international agreements.

In one of the recent episodes, the Russian government announced the withdrawal of troops from the border region with Ukraine. The news was well received, however, NATO carried out investigations and said the mobilization did not take place.

The US intelligence service also disagreed with the Russian announcement. For the Americans, the troops in the service of the Kremlin are positioned and ready to attack at any moment.

Bet on military might

With the West rejecting its main demands, the Kremlin has upped the ante by massing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine and carrying out a series of military maneuvers from the Arctic Ocean to the Black Sea.

As part of the show of force, Moscow transferred trains loaded with troops, tanks and weapons from the Far East and Siberia to Belarus for military exercises, raising Western concerns that Russia could use them as cover for an invasion.

Washington and its allies threaten unprecedented sanctions in the event of an invasion, including a possible ban on dollar transactions, restrictions on major technology imports such as microchips, and the closure of a newly built Russian gas pipeline to Germany.

President Joe Biden’s administration has also sent additional US troops to Poland, Romania and Germany, in a demonstration of Washington’s commitment to protecting the eastern side of NATO. The US and its allies delivered planes loaded with weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

By massing troops that could attack Ukraine from multiple directions, Putin has shown he is ready to escalate the crisis and achieve his goals.

“Putin seems overconfident and is exhibiting a high level of risk tolerance,” said Ben Hodges, who served as commander general of the US Army in Europe and now works at the Center for European Policy Analysis. “He seems intent on applying maximum pressure on the West in this self-made crisis, in the hope that Ukraine or NATO will end up making concessions.”

Some observers expect Putin to further escalate tensions by expanding the scope and area of ​​military exercises.

Fyodor Lukyanov, head of the Moscow-based Defense and Foreign Policy Council, which closely follows Kremlin thinking, predicted that a Western refusal to discuss Russia’s top demands would trigger a new round of escalation.

“Logically, Russia will need to raise the level of tensions,” Lukyanov said. “If the goals you set are not being met, then you need to increase the pressure – first of all through a show of force.”

Lukyanov said that while invading Ukraine is not what Putin wants, he can challenge the West in other ways.

“The whole idea as envisioned by Putin was not to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through war, but to bring the West to the negotiating table on the principles of European security arrangements,” noted Lukyanov.

“The moment Russia starts a war against Ukraine, the whole previous game will be over and the new game will take place at an absolutely different level of risk. And all we know about Putin is that he is not a player, but a strategist.”

While Putin and his officials have insisted that they expect the US and NATO to give in to Russia’s demands – a prospect that seems almost impossible – some Kremlin observers hope that Moscow will eventually accept a compromise that will help avoid hostilities and allow all sides come to an understanding.

Even if Western allies do not renounce NATO’s open-door policy, they have no intention of embracing Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nation anytime soon.

Gwendolyn Sasse, a fellow at Carnegie Europe who directs the Center for International and Eastern European Studies in Berlin, expressed skepticism, saying “the worst thing would be to signal that there are divisions in NATO”, noting that Putin might not be happy with that either.

Another possibility is the “Finlandization” of Ukraine, that is, the country would acquire a neutral status, as Finland did after World War II. The policy helped maintain friendly ties with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Such a move would represent a sharp revision of Ukraine’s course towards NATO membership and would likely fuel strong internal criticism, but Ukrainians could eventually welcome the political upheaval as a lesser evil compared to a Russian invasion.

Another potential compromise would include measures to ease tensions in eastern Ukraine, which has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since a rebellion broke out there in 2014, shortly after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Russia has urged the West to pressure Ukraine to fulfill its obligations under a 2015 peace deal that was brokered by France and Germany and required Kiev to offer autonomy to rebel-held territories. The agreement was seen by Ukrainians as a betrayal of the country’s national interests and its implementation is stalled.