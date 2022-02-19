US vice president threatens Russia in case of attack

US Vice President Kamala Harris met with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and leaders of three Baltic countries on Friday and said Russia needs showing openness to diplomacy, while warning Moscow of the serious consequences if it invades Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier today that the country’s President Vladimir Putin will oversee Russian nuclear forces exercises involving the launch of cruise and ballistic missiles on Saturday.

Underscoring NATO’s unity, Kamala said that “an attack on one is an attack on all”, and added that the United States and its allies are ready to respond with sanctions if Putin decides to invade Ukraine.







“We understand and have made it clear that we remain open to diplomacy. The onus is on Russia at this point to demonstrate that it is serious about this,” he said.

The United States and European countries remain on high alert if Russia creates a pretext for an invasion. The vice president’s remarks seemed intended to send a message to Putin that the crisis has reinforced the determination of the 30-nation NATO alliance to resist any Russian offensive.