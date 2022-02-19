US warns Ukrainian president not to travel to Munich

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he did not change plans to fly to Germany this Saturday to attend the Munich Security Conference. The US, however, warns the leader not to leave the country at this time. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has not changed his agenda and plans to fly to Germany this Saturday (2/19) to meet the Munich Security Conference, where Western leaders annually discuss global security issues.







President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to fly to Germany and also return this Saturday to Ukraine Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

According to the Ukrainian leader’s office, he is due to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Ukrainian government also said that “Zelensky expects concrete agreements regarding the delivery of military and financial support”, adding that he is also expected to return to Kiev on Saturday.

The United States, on the other hand, would have warned Zelensky not to leave Ukraine, due to the imminent Russian threats of an invasion in the Eastern European country. US government officials argue that Zelensky’s absence from Ukraine could lead to false accusations by Russia that he has left the country.

On the other hand, the Americans also made it clear that the decision to fly this Saturday to Munich is exclusive to Zelensky. However, they argue that this “might not be the best choice”, according to a statement by President Joe Biden.

Without referring to questions raised by Biden, the Ukrainian leader’s office released a statement insisting that the situation in eastern Ukraine “remains under complete control”.

New developments on Russia’s border with Ukraine took place on Friday and raised tensions and fears of an armed conflict in the region.

Separatist militias reported a car bomb explosion near the headquarters of the self-proclaimed local government in Donetsk, according to Russian news agencies. Although the explosion was strong, there were no injuries, according to eyewitness accounts.

Rebel groups began evacuating the civilian population from the conflict zone. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government’s Emergencies Minister to travel to the border to organize shelter for people leaving the Donbass region, where the separatists’ two self-proclaimed people’s republics are located, in Lugansk and Donetsk.

Biden is convinced the invasion will take place

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said he is convinced that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Biden said he had reason to believe that the Russian invasion of the neighboring country would take place in the next few days, which would also include an attack on the capital, Kiev.

“At this point, I’m convinced he made that decision,” Biden said. The US president explained that this assessment is based on “significant intelligence capabilities”, and that the US and its allies will work together to ensure that Russia pays a heavy price for the invasion.

His comments came after a video conference with leaders from Germany, France, Canada, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO.

The allies pledged to continue seeking diplomatic means to resolve the impasse in Eastern Europe, but renewed the threat of the coordinated and immediate imposition of sanctions of great economic and diplomatic impact, in the event of a Russian invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that Russia risks throwing away its prosperity in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. She promised a “robust package” of financial and economic sanctions against Moscow in the event of aggression.

gb (AFP, ots)