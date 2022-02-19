USA: moment for Bolsonaro to ‘stand in solidarity’ with Russia ‘couldn’t be worse’

The United States on Thursday criticized President Jair Bolsonaro’s statements during a trip to Russia, at the height of a crisis between the country ruled by Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.

A State Department spokesperson for the Joe Biden administration told TV Globo that “Brazil, as an important country, appears to ignore armed aggression by a major power against a smaller neighbor, a stance inconsistent with its historical emphasis on peace and diplomacy”.

He added: “The moment when the president of Brazil sympathized with Russia, while Russian forces are preparing to potentially launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not have been worse.”

On Wednesday 16, after meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro declared: “We are in solidarity with all those countries that want and are committed to peace”.

Report published on Tuesday 15th by the newspaper The New York Times states that Bolsonaro demanded an invitation to visit from US officials or at least a phone call from Biden and warned that, if he did not receive the contact, he would seek to meet with a leader of another great power.

The information was confirmed to the vehicle by two high-ranking officials of the Biden management.