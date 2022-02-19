Valieva Doping, Russian ‘Machine Gun’ and More: Winter Olympics Controversies | winter Olympics

In Beijing, controversies crossed the sport’s path even before it began. In the face of boycotts and political fights, the Winter Olympics made tensions a character apart. This Sunday, with the Closing Ceremony, the Games come to an end. After two weeks of competition, the event also garnered protests, criticism and Russian doping. Check out the most controversial moments of this edition.

1 of 5 Kamila Valieva is off the skating podium at the Winter Olympics — Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Kamila Valieva is off the skating podium at the Winter Olympics — Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The first controversy started last year. Throughout the year, protests inside and outside China marked the countdown to the Games. The reasons: the detention of an estimated 1 million or more Uighurs and other Muslims in northwest Xinjiang and the country’s repression of human rights. The most drastic action was taken by the United States, which decided not to send official representatives to the Olympics. Soon after, the decision was followed by other countries such as Australia and Belgium.

2 of 5 Student protest against the Beijing 2022 Winter Games — Photo: REUTERS / Denis Balibouse Student protest against the Beijing 2022 Winter Games — Photo: REUTERS / Denis Balibouse

Complaints from athletes quarantined for Covid-19 at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also began before competitions began. Head of the German delegation, Dirk Schimmelpfennig, called the conditions “unacceptable”. He asked for bigger, cleaner rooms, a working internet connection, sports equipment, and better food. The meal was also targeted by Russian biathlon Valeria Vasnetsova.

– My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge dark circles under my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry both. I’m very tired. My bones are already showing,” she said, showing the plate of food she received for every meal of the day.

3 of 5 The meal received in isolation by Russian Valeria Vasnetsova in Beijing 2022 — Photo: Reproduction twitter The meal received in isolation by Russian Valeria Vasnetsova in Beijing 2022 — Photo: Reproduction twitter

Peng Shuai in the stands

A central character in a case that surpassed the barriers of sport, Peng Shuai appeared at the Winter Olympics. The tennis player watched the Big Air finals alongside Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee. During the Games, she also again denied the accusation of sexual harassment against former Chinese vice premier Gaoli Zhang. In a social media post in November, Peng Shuai made the accusation, but the post was quickly deleted. She even went missing for a few days. When she reappeared, she stated that it was all a misunderstanding.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai follows the Big Air final alongside Thomas Bach

Protest against possible war

Political tension between Russia and Ukraine was also present at the Games. Skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych showed the cameras a sign that read “No War In Ukraine”. The country has faced a climate of political tension with Russia, on the verge of a possible war on the borders between the countries.

4 of 5 Athlete protests against a possible war in Ukraine — Photo: AP Athlete protests against a possible war in Ukraine – Photo: AP

The IOC claimed to have warned the athlete. A few days later, Oleksandr Abramenko won silver in the freestyle skiing aerial contest and received a hug from Russian Ilia Burov, bronze in the competition. This week, Russia said it would withdraw its troops from its borders with Ukraine. Learn more about the crisis between the two countries.

The biggest controversy of the Games, however, had Kamila Valieva as a central character. The 15-year-old Russian arrived in Beijing as one of the great stars of figure skating. With a memorable performance, she led the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to gold in the team competition. That’s when it all started. The race podium was suspended without further information. It was only known later: Valieva had been caught in a drug test before the Games.

Russian Kamila Valieva makes mistakes in figure skating final and misses the podium

Russian newspapers RBC and Kommersant reported that the teenage skating star would have been caught in the anti-doping test with the substance trimetazidine (trimetazidine), an angina drug that has a vasodilating function. The official explanation, given days later, was that the young woman had accidentally ingested the substance through her grandfather’s medicine. She has been cleared to compete until the investigation comes to an end. Under criticism, she ended up off the podium by falling twice in the individual final.

Machine gun full of sorrows

Shortly after the same final in which Valieva found herself off the podium, a compatriot generated a new controversy. Alexandra Trusova was the most daring athlete in the free figure skating program. She came out of fourth place after the short program to win the silver medal in the women’s singles, but anyone who thinks that the Russian was satisfied is wrong. Inconsolable, she cried a lot between the release of the notes and the award ceremony. At the press conference, he was also irritated by questions about fellow countryman Kamila Valieva.

The Russian runner-up was dissatisfied. She was caught by cameras in the areas dedicated to athletes and coaching staff in tears, completely inconsolable, screaming at coach Sergei Dudakov.

– I hate you all! I hate! I never want to do anything in skating again, never in my life!