Video: Fire destroys ferry between Italy and Greece

ATHENS, FEB 18 (ANSA) – A fire destroyed a ferry that was on the route between the ports of Igoumenitsa, in Greece, and Brindisi, in Italy, at dawn on Friday (18). All 290 people on board – 239 passengers and 51 crew – were safely rescued and taken to the Greek island of Corfu. According to information from Grimaldi Lines, only one person who was on the “Euroferry Olimpia” needed more urgent medical attention because he felt ill with the whole situation, but is in good health. Rescue operations were coordinated between the Coast Guards of the two countries.

The first news reports that one of the trucks that was in the hold of the vessel may have been the place where the fire started, around 4 am (local time), but more investigations are being carried out. In addition, the company reported that there was no fuel leak at sea and that there is no risk of the carcass sinking, as it is stabilized.

“The captain of the ship, when the fire started, walked through all the cabins and organized the passengers on a single bridge, then ordered the abandonment of the ship. But the evacuation was not like a walk”, the commander of the patrols, Felice Ludovico Simone, told ANSA.

The President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, called the General Commander of the Finance Guard, General Giuseppe Zafarana, to congratulate the rescue of all people on board. The representative also asked the general to send formal greetings to all those who acted in the operation.

In addition to passengers, the ferry also carried 153 commercial vehicles and 32 passenger cars. Grimaldi Lines published a note in which it regrets the incident and informs that “it will give full collaboration to the competent authorities to clarify what happened”. (ANSA).

